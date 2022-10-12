Read full article on original website
Clarke Co BOE holds first meeting with new Supt
There is an evening meeting of the Clarke County School Board, the first with new Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker took office this week, replacing the now retired Dr. Xernona Thomas. Tonight’s meeting is set for 6 o’clock at the School District’s Central Office on Prince Avenue in Athens.
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
wuga.org
The University of Georgia issues safety notice to drivers and pedestrians
The University of Georgia sent out a public reminder this morning to encourage students, faculty, staff and visitors to maintain safe practices on the roads. The reminder included several considerations for pedestrians, drivers and those using alternative transportation vehicles such as bicycles and electric scooters. It stressed the importance of reserving crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians only and recommended using UGA buses and ACC transit options to reduce congestion on campus during class changes and peak travel times.
Athens student apartments repeatedly delay opening, leaving hundreds displaced
ATHENS, Ga. — Hundreds of University of Georgia students are supposed to be living in an off-campus apartment building that at the moment is still an active construction zone. WSB-TV′s Veronica Griffin was in Athens, where students said the builders have missed the deadline to finish for months. Students...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
flagpole.com
UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday
Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
South Gwinnett High School evacuated after bathroom fire
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — South Gwinnett High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a fire was discovered in a bathroom. The school's fire alarm was triggered around 8:25 a.m., about an hour after classes started. Students were evacuated to the stadium, according to a message sent to parents. Students were...
Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville
The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
Homestead exemption referendum was almost left off Athens-Clarke Co ballots
It was almost left off the ballot: a referendum that would raise the homestead exemption in Athens from 10 to 25 thousand dollars was not placed on the first batch of ballots that were printed for the early voting that starts next week. Athens state Representative Houston Gaines, who helped...
wuga.org
Clarke County School District launches anonymous tip line
Clarke County School District has launched a new anonymous tip line for CCSD community members to report security-related concerns to district and school officials. The CCSD Tip Line can also be utilized to acknowledge good deeds and achievements made by students and staff. The new safety system follows a growing...
Two incumbent Gwinnett County commissioners face challengers
In-person early voting begins Monday.
Gwinnett middle school charging kids money to wear costumes on Halloween
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta middle school is charging children money to wear a Halloween costume, according to a notice on their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bay Creek Middle School in Gwinnett County posted an announcement on the school website...
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
10NEWS
6th-grade student allegedly knocked unconscious by bullies at Georgia school, family says no one called for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A sixth-grade boy was allegedly knocked unconscious after an assault by his own classmates, his mother said, and claims the school is doing nothing to protect him. Demi Oche said her son was being bullied at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain. She said she's...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares the two words that best define the 2022 Georgia football team
ATHENS — Kirby Smart hates comparisons. He doesn’t want to hear how Branson Robinson is “Baby Chubb” much less how his current team stacks up to the one that won the national championship a season ago. The team that had 15 players drafted in the 2022...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb
DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
