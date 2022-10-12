ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

WGAU

Clarke Co BOE holds first meeting with new Supt

There is an evening meeting of the Clarke County School Board, the first with new Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker took office this week, replacing the now retired Dr. Xernona Thomas. Tonight’s meeting is set for 6 o’clock at the School District’s Central Office on Prince Avenue in Athens.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

The University of Georgia issues safety notice to drivers and pedestrians

The University of Georgia sent out a public reminder this morning to encourage students, faculty, staff and visitors to maintain safe practices on the roads. The reminder included several considerations for pedestrians, drivers and those using alternative transportation vehicles such as bicycles and electric scooters. It stressed the importance of reserving crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians only and recommended using UGA buses and ACC transit options to reduce congestion on campus during class changes and peak travel times.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties

The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday

Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

South Gwinnett High School evacuated after bathroom fire

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — South Gwinnett High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a fire was discovered in a bathroom. The school's fire alarm was triggered around 8:25 a.m., about an hour after classes started. Students were evacuated to the stadium, according to a message sent to parents. Students were...
SNELLVILLE, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville

The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Clarke County School District launches anonymous tip line

Clarke County School District has launched a new anonymous tip line for CCSD community members to report security-related concerns to district and school officials. The CCSD Tip Line can also be utilized to acknowledge good deeds and achievements made by students and staff. The new safety system follows a growing...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Youth sports facility vacates location in DeKalb

DeKalb’s only privately owned NCAA-certified sporting facility recently vacated its location in South DeKalb due to a prospective movie soundstage development that has now had its plans temporarily withdrawn. The movie soundstage could still be opening in a Memorial Drive strip mall, but the basketball, volleyball, and soccer facility—called...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA

