WDAM-TV
Bobcats cruise to 48-3 win over Southwest
4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. Southern Miss bringing back homecoming 'Pomping' tradition. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is...
WTOK-TV
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
WDAM-TV
Camron Harrell's winding road to Southern Miss
After four hours and four overtimes of football, Liberty left Southern Miss' M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 29-27 win. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical.
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss Homecoming Weekend is finally here
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Homecoming week is just getting started at the University of Southern Mississippi. Homecoming activities continued Friday night with a pep rally, getting Golden Eagle fans hyped up for the week. On Saturday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m., the USM Homecoming Parade will come through Hardy Street...
WDAM-TV
Basketball Bobcats look forward to new season
4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. Southern Miss bringing back homecoming 'Pomping' tradition. Updated: 12 hours ago. In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is bringing back a Golden...
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 8
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another week of high school football is in the books. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:. Taylorsville (60) Lumberton (22) Columbia (40) Purvis (14) Oak Grove (41) Terry (16) Laurel (49) South Jones (7) West Jones (34) Florence (7)
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night
A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
WDAM-TV
JC men’s soccer ranked No. 1 for 1st time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDAM) - History has been made in Ellisville, Miss. For the first time in program history, the Jones College men’s soccer team is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Bobcats earned the top spot in both the National Junior College Athletic Association/Division II and the United Soccer Coaches polls this week.
Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
WDAM-TV
USM president learns to pirouette, jeté and arabesque
4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. Jones Co. Sheriff's Department receives new...
WDAM-TV
17-year-old artist makes her mark with Eagle Walk mural
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An iconic section on USM’s campus is now a new piece of art for the Hub City. Friday, the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art (HAPA) revealed a new mural titled “Soar and Score” on the Eagle Walk. HAPA selected 17-year-old Aubri Sparkman to...
College board ‘embarrassed’ by state of USM Gulf Park as enrollment has plummeted
Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities. But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students […]
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss bringing back homecoming ‘Pomping’ tradition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is bringing back a Golden Eagle campus tradition for the first time in five years. Eight houses in Greek Life are participating in the “pomping” competition, where members decorate wooden frames with tissue paper. This year’s decorations will be in the theme, “You’re so Golden.”
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Penguin visits the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever seen a penguin ... in the Pine Belt?. During WDAM 7′s Midday show on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon, some of our staff members got the chance to meet an African penguin up close and personal. This visit is hosted by...
WLOX
Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. “It adds a sense of color and life to the area,” Garraway-Braley said. “It provides excitement for this town. Wiggins formed in 1904. It’s a great little place.”
WDAM-TV
West Point Baptist Church to host fall festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church has had to bump its Fall Festival by a few days to the end of the month. But that only means the two-hour evening of fun and fellowship will fall on Halloween. The West Point festival now is scheduled for 6 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Columbia wrapping up construction on Honey Alley project
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win. Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets. Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives 'First Responder of the Year'. Updated: 2 hours ago. Making a difference...
WDAM-TV
‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year when you pay money to scream at the top of your lungs. If that’s what you are into, you’ll be able to do so during the Fridays and Saturdays leading up to Halloween night. Friday, Oct. 14,...
WDAM-TV
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle was engulfed in flames on Interstate 59 Friday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle fire on southbound I-59 at the 78-mile marker around 11 a.m. The Southwest Jones and South Jones Fire & Rescue departments also responded...
