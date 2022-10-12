ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Bobcats cruise to 48-3 win over Southwest

4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. 4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. Southern Miss bringing back homecoming ‘Pomping’ tradition. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
LAKE, MS
WDAM-TV

Camron Harrell's winding road to Southern Miss

After four hours and four overtimes of football, Liberty left Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium with a 29-27 win. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT. |. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss Homecoming Weekend is finally here

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Homecoming week is just getting started at the University of Southern Mississippi. Homecoming activities continued Friday night with a pep rally, getting Golden Eagle fans hyped up for the week. On Saturday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m., the USM Homecoming Parade will come through Hardy Street...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurel, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Laurel, MS
Sports
City
Laurel, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
WDAM-TV

Basketball Bobcats look forward to new season

4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. 4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. Southern Miss bringing back homecoming ‘Pomping’ tradition. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is bringing back a Golden...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Gametime! - Week 8

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another week of high school football is in the books. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:. Taylorsville (60) Lumberton (22) Columbia (40) Purvis (14) Oak Grove (41) Terry (16) Laurel (49) South Jones (7) West Jones (34) Florence (7)
HATTIESBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night

A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

JC men’s soccer ranked No. 1 for 1st time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDAM) - History has been made in Ellisville, Miss. For the first time in program history, the Jones College men’s soccer team is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Bobcats earned the top spot in both the National Junior College Athletic Association/Division II and the United Soccer Coaches polls this week.
ELLISVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wdam#Tigers
WJTV 12

Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

USM president learns to pirouette, jeté and arabesque

4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. 4th-ranked Bobcats welcome Bears for final home football game of regular season. The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof. Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department receives new...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

17-year-old artist makes her mark with Eagle Walk mural

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An iconic section on USM’s campus is now a new piece of art for the Hub City. Friday, the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art (HAPA) revealed a new mural titled “Soar and Score” on the Eagle Walk. HAPA selected 17-year-old Aubri Sparkman to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss bringing back homecoming ‘Pomping’ tradition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is bringing back a Golden Eagle campus tradition for the first time in five years. Eight houses in Greek Life are participating in the “pomping” competition, where members decorate wooden frames with tissue paper. This year’s decorations will be in the theme, “You’re so Golden.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

WATCH: Penguin visits the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever seen a penguin ... in the Pine Belt?. During WDAM 7′s Midday show on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon, some of our staff members got the chance to meet an African penguin up close and personal. This visit is hosted by...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. “It adds a sense of color and life to the area,” Garraway-Braley said. “It provides excitement for this town. Wiggins formed in 1904. It’s a great little place.”
WIGGINS, MS
WDAM-TV

West Point Baptist Church to host fall festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - West Point Baptist Church has had to bump its Fall Festival by a few days to the end of the month. But that only means the two-hour evening of fun and fellowship will fall on Halloween. The West Point festival now is scheduled for 6 p.m....
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia wrapping up construction on Honey Alley project

Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win. Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets. Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation. Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Making a difference...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle was engulfed in flames on Interstate 59 Friday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle fire on southbound I-59 at the 78-mile marker around 11 a.m. The Southwest Jones and South Jones Fire & Rescue departments also responded...
JONES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy