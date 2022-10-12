ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Montclarion

Wi-Fi Connection Unstable at Montclair State

Montclair State University’s Wi-Fi has been going in and out of service since the beginning of the fall semester and many students are not happy with the situation. Dajah Jean-Charles, a senior psychology major, said she is disappointed with how the Wi-Fi service has been acting since the start of the semester.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

Montclair State Honors Indigenous Peoples Day

It was a historic evening for Montclair State University as people came together to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day for the first time on Oct. 10. The ceremony kicked off commemorating Montclair State’s new Native American and Indigenous studies minor and honored Indigenous people’s heritage. Students presented the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

Emma Hatcher Went From Overseas To Killing It for the Red Hawks

Freshman defensive specialist Emma Hatcher has broken out into the spotlight after her great start to her freshman season. She leads the team in digs and service aces so far in the 2022 season and has a lot of games left to play to only improve on that. Outside of...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy