Levy County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Housing project in Floral City welcome

40-unit affordable housing planned. Research needed to define affordable housing in Citrus County. A plan has been shared that will see a 40-unit apartment complex built in Floral City, a lodging project identified as affordable housing by the developers. This is welcome news, not only for Floral City, but for Citrus County.
FLORAL CITY, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

SCORE: Once again, we dodged a bullet

Watching the “cone of uncertainty” of Hurricane Ian only emphasized the meaning of “uncertainty.” It started out headed towards Perry, then over the next few hours was moved south to Chiefland, Cedar Key, Crystal River, Tampa and ultimately to Fort Myers. Several of those earlier “uncertain”...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

City approves plans for 250-unit subdivision

WILLISTON — Williston City Council has taken the first step in approving plans for the Berkley Oaks subdivision project, which will create almost 250 homes in close proximity to Williston Airport. The first reading and public hearing of the plan was approved by the board during the Oct. 4...
WILLISTON, FL
Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Second Okito America location is now open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over! After announcing a second location, Okito America has opened the doors to new and old students alike. With martial arts, after-school programs, dance classes, and birthday parties already booking up, it’s not a moment too soon. After locally-owned Okito America’s student...
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning

A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Asphalt repairs to cause temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue

Ocala motorists can expect a temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue, at the intersection of SW 38th Street, beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 through 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21. The City of Ocala’s subcontractor, Marion Rock, Inc., will be making a force main connection on...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A cafe worker in High Springs is charged with child neglect after a 15-year-old was given a burger cooked with high-potency THC oil. High Springs Police officers say Lucian Flaitz, 29, a cook at Bev’s Cafe, gave the boy a burger he intentionally cooked in Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – PET GROOMERS

I’m calling about the mobile pet groomer that was requested by someone in Sound Off (Thursday, Oct. 13, Page A7). It’s All Critters 352-585-4795. I use them for my three dogs. She also has a shop in Inverness across from the Baptist church on (U.S.) 41. A very nice lady, she has a nice couple of girls working in the shop and they do a great job.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Community Yard Sale returns this weekend

The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road) to help raise money for the United Way of Marion County. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview...
BELLEVIEW, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River falls short on homecoming

CRYSTAL RIVER — The Crystal River football team may have fallen short of victory Friday night against Dunnellon, but it wasn’t due to lack of effort. Players on both teams left it all on the field in an outstanding homecoming contest at Bramlett Stadium. In the end, the visiting Tigers made a few more plays and escaped town with an 18-15 victory.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Weeki Wachee woman critical after Wednesday morning accident

A four-vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Lindsey Road and Ponce De Leon Boulevard left a 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman in critical condition and the driver and passenger of a pickup truck with minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the woman’s...
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
WCJB

Levy County shooting

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

