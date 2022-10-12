ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Tucker: We're clinging to climate myths, waiting for catastrophe

The Daily Reflector
The dead left in Hurricane Ian’s wake number more than 100 in official tallies. So are the dollars it has cost will add up in the coming months. The furious storm is on track to be one of the deadliest in Florida’s recorded history — and one of the most expensive, too.

Scientists and weather forecasters have emphasized that climate change made a significant contribution to Ian’s awful power. In the last five years, the coastline of the United States has been lashed by an unprecedented number of storms rated Category 4 or higher, and they all qualify as “rapid intensification events,” according to climate scientists. In other words, the storms picked up power and speed quickly. A warmer ocean fuels cyclones and hurricanes. Melting glaciers have also made sea levels rise, increasing the dangers of storm surge.

There is a strange cognitive dissonance in the way that Americans view Ian’s destruction. We wonder at Mother Nature’s wrath, but most of us fail to acknowledge that she didn’t do this alone. She had a big assist from human activity.

Fossil fuels make a huge contribution to the global warming that is powering extreme weather events — from hurricanes on the coasts to drought and fires out West to flooding in Kentucky. Most of us watch the fires and floods on news footage with a combination of sorrow and awe but with little sense that our daily habits have helped to bring on these disasters.

We still demand cheap gasoline so we can drive as much as we like. Even politicians who know better — such as President Joe Biden — fret over fuel prices. Biden and fellows Democrats are newly worried because oil-producing nations, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, are planning to cut production, intentionally pushing up prices. That will put intense pressure on the Biden administration because Americans believe we have an inalienable right to cheap gas. (We seem to think there’s an amendment in the U.S. Constitution that says so.)

Biden has done more than any president before him to ameliorate and cope with the dire effects of climate change, pushing through Congress a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes billions for clean energy investments and to strengthen infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events.

But the bill is a mere drop in the ocean given the speed with which the planet is heating — and the reality that most of us are heedless about the dangers. Not only do we insist on driving huge, gas-guzzling vehicles, but we also flock to regions where we should no longer live. Coastal areas in Florida and South Carolina, for example, continue to be high-growth regions even though the hazards of living there are increasing.

Local leaders are well aware of the dangers. Officials in Charleston, for example, have plans to build a $1.1 billion sea wall to protect the low-lying city from storm surge. However, city leaders have also approved plans to build a 9,000-acre residential and commercial development that would locate half the homes in a flood plain, environmentalists point out. As Chris DeScherer, an environmental lawyer in Charleston, told The Washington Post, “It makes little sense to put another small city within the flood plain. Are we going to put a sea wall around that in a few years?”

Americans, especially, have grown accustomed to our conveniences and addicted to a certain way of life. We prioritize today’s comforts over tomorrow’s possible calamities, today’s ease over tomorrow’s emergencies.

As humans, we have difficulty assessing risks, particularly slow-moving disasters such as those brought on by climate change. As it happens, though, they are coming more quickly than they used to.

Many more people will die before we get around to any serious attempts to confront human-caused climate change. Let’s just hope it’s not too late by then.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.

