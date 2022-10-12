ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Franks: Black people must end 'eggs-in-one-basket' politics

 3 days ago

When I first ran for office, I would never forget the laughter about my candidacy in an area in Connecticut that is over 90% white.

Political leaders joked that white voters are not going to vote for you because you are Black and Black people are not going to vote for you because you are a Republican — “Good Luck.” They would chuckle.

Well, overall I won six elections and lost three. More importantly, when I won, I carried the white vote and Black vote. And when I lost — I lost the white vote and Black vote. And that was good.

History, if you do not know it, can easily repeat itself.

The alarm I am calling out has to do with the perpetual and overwhelming vote of the Black population for a Democrat, any Democrat.

Elections should be based on merit. Candidates should have to earn your vote by their past performance, actions, and vision.

Black people have not always followed this theme. As Booker T. Washington advised in his autobiography, Up from Slavery, “See how the white man was voting and vote the other way.” Back then, maybe it was for good reason. After all, Republican President Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves and the Republican-controlled Congress pursued Reconstruction, which was helping the newly freed slaves to the dismay of their former slave owners.

However, following the election Compromise of 1877, the northern troops that were stationed in the South to protect Black people were removed in exchange for the Republican (Rutherford Hayes) winning the White House. Soon the South witnessed the birth of Jim Crow, an invigorated KKK, and the near eradication of the vote for Blacks, along with the erosion of many of their civil rights.

Years later, after learning the lesson of one-party voting — Black voters putting their eggs in one basket — Black leaders did not openly support either political party, with a few exceptions.

The Black Civil Rights leaders in the 1960s were apolitical while being far more effective Black politicians than the ones in the 21st century. They realized that it would take both political parties to achieve substantive change. The Black leaders and politicians of the 21st century should understand this fact.

I would argue that the progress made on Civil Rights (including voting rights, fair housing policies, etc.) during this period provided a bedrock of protections, freedoms, opportunities, and fairness for Black Americans.

The liberal media allows Democrats to get away with racial issues that shine a negative light on their party. They dismiss or under-report them.

“I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black” said, then-Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden to a Black radio host.

There was no Black Democrat leader in America who pushed back at Biden for that comment.

In like fashion, Democrat Black leaders have accepted a Democrat governor and attorney general who in earlier stages of their lives wore Black face or a KKK uniform. And then Black voters accepted it as well, because they were towing the party line.

A Black female Democrat incumbent U.S. Representative’s campaign can refer to her Black Republican male challenger as a monkey — calling him Curious George — and it’s not considered racist? It’s “alright.”

How about revisionist history? Remember then-Vice President Biden saying to an all-Black crowd that “Republicans were going to put you back in chains if they are elected”?

That’s bad. But what’s worse? Not one Democrat Black leader criticized or corrected Biden’s statement. Nor did anyone in the liberal media point out his error.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower integrated the Little Rock 9, President Ulysses S. Grant fought against the KKK, President Richard Nixon put teeth into Affirmative Action by establishing goals and timetables toward integrating our colleges and corporations, and I could go on. The policies and acts of Democrats Bull Connor, Governor Lester Maddox and Governor George Wallace against Black people were legendary.

In the mid-1990s today’s heavily Democrat states like New Jersey, New York, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Illinois and less Democrat states like Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan all had Republican governors during the same period. In these states, a measurable portion of the Black vote went for the Republican governors.

Thus in America Black tribalist voting can be addressed.

Today, the pendulum has swung too far to the left. Another concern is the fact that Democrats have lost the white vote in the last four presidential elections by approximately 20 points, a landslide according to the Roper Policy Center.

Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut's 5th District.

Steven Roberts: OPEC delivers Biden an unsurprising October surprise

October surprises are not really surprises anymore; they seem to happen so often during campaign seasons. And this year, only five days into the month, the first — but probably not the last — spasm of uncertainty disrupted the run-up to next month’s midterm elections. OPEC+, the cartel of oil-producing countries, announced it would slash production by 2 million barrels a day. Their goal is to raise prices — and profits — and rates responded immediately. As of this writing, the average retail price of...
GAS PRICE
Editorial: Budd, Beasley debate referendum on Biden, Trump

Both Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd walked away claiming victory in Friday night’s U.S. Senate debate, but neither one really earned a “rubber stamp” of approval for their performance. It was the first — and likely the only — opportunity for North Carolinians to see the candidates debate one another in what has become an extremely close race. Instead of making a strong case for themselves, however, Budd and Beasley largely treated the debate as a referendum on each other. ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
D.G. Martin: Historian's lesson on court packing still compelling

When UNC-Chapel Hill Professor William Leuchtenburg delivered the Law Day address in Mecklenburg County 35 years ago, I could not have dreamed that I would help celebrate his 100th birthday last week. Or that I would remember the substance of that speech all these years later. Leuchtenburg is a leading expert on the presidency of Franklin Roosevelt and on the presidency in general, as a tribute published by the UNC-Chapel...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Froma Harrop: DeSantis right to vote against hurricane aid in 2013

“I sympathize with the victims of Hurricane Sandy and believe that those who purchased flood insurance should have their claims paid,” then-Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis said upon voting against a $9.7 billion aid package for Sandy’s victims in 2013. But, he went on, letting the program increase federal debt by that amount without spending cuts elsewhere “is not fiscally responsible.” DeSantis was not wrong. Today we can sympathize with the victims of Hurricane Ian and believe those who bought flood insurance should have their claims...
FLORIDA STATE
Rachel Marsden: Biden’s gaffes reveal some dark secrets

Joe Biden took to the podium last week and made a mess that immediately required a clean-up crew. “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming,” Biden said referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the conflict in Ukraine. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Biden added, as if to drive the point home. So where did...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Froma Harrop: Musk owns a lot but not Twitter's followers

A day without Elon Musk is an OK day. Not that I don’t like him. He’s a business genius, after all, who launched the electric-vehicle future. He helped preserve online access in a battered Ukraine by sending over 12,000 Starlink terminals that work with orbiting satellites. Ukraine thanked him for that. Ukraine was less enthusiastic about Musk’s tweeted “peace plan,” which included surrendering much of its occupied land to Russia. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany responded with a vulgar suggestion. ...
BUSINESS
Letter: Nation treads water in the grip of hysteria

Our nation is treading water in a rising sea of mass insanity, of infectious hallucination. People are going crazy over non-existent phenomena, finding institutionalized racism and white supremacy everywhere they look. Except no such thing exists. Illegal racist behavior by one group demanding “anti-racism” is denied as racism, claiming certain people can’t be racist because of their skin color. People are convinced that down is up, wrong is right, and false is true. Black Lives Matter rioting in the streets across the nation for months,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Letters: Men need to man up for women; Grips of hysteria?

Men, especially young men, need to speak out and vote for a woman’s right to a safe, legal abortion. Quick story: When I was in graduate school in New York City, a 19-year-old buddy and his girlfriend came for a visit — and a secret abortion. Abortions were illegal in their home state in 1967, as well as in New York, but a stealthy network of doctors and health professionals in NYC made it an underground mecca for a safe procedure. Still, they were both...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sept. 13 Bless Your Heart

Bless the hearts of those smokers who treat our shared spaces as their own personal ashtray and dropping ground as they litter their dumb butts out their windows or just litter by tossing them to the ground. Bless the heart of the grocery stores that offer buy-one, get-one free. That is about all I can afford at the moment. If you go early they sometimes mark down meat and chicken if it is nearing the sell-by date. Amazing what one small basket of food costs...
SOCIETY
