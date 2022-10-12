Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Rump wins X-Country conference meet
FAIRFIELD - Avery Rump and Washington's Iris Dahl have run 1-2 at 5Ks across southeast Iowa this year in girls high school cross country action. That trend continued as the Fort Madison freshman harrier captured the conference title at Fairfield's Waterworks Park Thursday evening. Rump ran a 19:56.05, the only...
Pen City Current
Crusaders sweep through field at Mepo quadrangular
MEDIAPOLIS - Holy Trinity Catholic swept through the field at the year-end Mediapolis Quadrangular Thursday night dropping just one set on the night. The Crusaders started slow with a 16-25 loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont before rebounding for a 25-20 game two win and then taking the tiebreaker 15-10. HTC had very...
Pen City Current
Hounds extinguished quickly in loss to North Scott
FORT MADISON - It took North Scott 32 seconds to make a statement. Kyler Gerardy’s 67-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play of the game spoke volumes as the Lancers rolled over Fort Madison 49-14 on Friday night. His 66-yard touchdown run on the second play of North...
Pen City Current
FMHS wins CANCO competition again
BURLINGTON — Students from the construction trades programs at five southeast Iowa area high schools were able to put what they have been learning in their classrooms to a real-world test Oct. 13, 2022, at Carl A. Nelson & Company (CANCO), where warehouses were converted to construction labs for the company's annual High School Skills Challenge.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Donna Jean Jones, 66, Keokuk
Donna Jean Jones, 66 of Keokuk, IA died Monday, October 10, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison, IA. She was born February 20, 1956 in Keokuk, IA the son of Donald Ray and Betty Jean Mead Jones. Donna graduated from Central Lee High School with the class of 1974.
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
tspr.org
Keokuk residents providing haven for Ukrainian refugees
A new coalition in Keokuk is helping Ukrainian families find refuge in southeast Iowa. The Keokuk Refugee Coalition was formed after like-minded residents met to see how they could help those seeking refuge from Ukraine and the ongoing war between their home country and Russia. “We're just kind of just...
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Roberta N. Siegfried, 89, Niota
Roberta N. Siegfried, 89, of Niota, IL passed away at 10:16 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 1, 1933 in Ft. Madison to Robert and Nada Moline Pollpeter. On October 8, 1960 she married Clement “Clem” Siegfried in Ft. Madison and he passed away on January 19, 2009. Roberta worked at Lee County Bank for forty-seven years and retired in 1998 as a Vice President and Trust Officer. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
khqa.com
Keokuk man facing felony drug charge
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man was arrested on a felony drug charge. Kalief Farrell, 37, was arrested on Monday in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with delivery of controlled substances— Marijuana, which is a Class D Felony. Farrell's arrest...
Pen City Current
IUB pushes hearing on NuStar pipeline indefinitely
DES MOINES - Today the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order addressing an October 7, 2022, motion by NuStar pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. (NuStar) to reschedule the IUB’s public hearing date for the presentation of evidence and the cross-examination of witnesses from October 19, 2022, in Lee County, Iowa, to a date to be determined by the IUB. NuStar filed the motion to reschedule due to an error regarding sending notice to landowners and any affected person with an interest in the property over which eminent domain is being requested, as required by IUB rules found at 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 13.4(4).
KBUR
Oquawka man arrested on multiple charges
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Oquawka man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th at about 12:49 AM a Henderson County Deputy observed a vehicle going southbound on 1350 East. As the vehicle passes, the deputy saw it had a defective exhaust and the rear license plate was not illuminated. The deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
KBUR
Stronghurst man arrested on FTA warrant
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Stronghurst man on a warrant for Failure to Appear. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th, at 5:55 PM, Henderson County Deputies received reports of someone blowing things up in the Township of Stronghurst. After a county deputy responded to speak with complainants, the deputy located the suspect and identified him as 42-year-old Timothy Stangland of Stronghurst.
