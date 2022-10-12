DES MOINES - Today the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order addressing an October 7, 2022, motion by NuStar pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. (NuStar) to reschedule the IUB’s public hearing date for the presentation of evidence and the cross-examination of witnesses from October 19, 2022, in Lee County, Iowa, to a date to be determined by the IUB. NuStar filed the motion to reschedule due to an error regarding sending notice to landowners and any affected person with an interest in the property over which eminent domain is being requested, as required by IUB rules found at 199 Iowa Administrative Code chapter 13.4(4).

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO