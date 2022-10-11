Read full article on original website
MTSU opens new building to house its high-demand concrete management program
School Director Kelly Strong says this new building will solidify the school's reputation as a talent pipeline for Middle Tennessee construction companies.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
Nearly 2,000 NES customers without power
Nashville Electric Service has reported nearly 2,000 customers are without power.
Metropolis Parking responds after complaints about Nashville private lots
Parking in downtown Nashville is always a challenge, but NewsChannel 5 is now hearing more complaints about a parking company using license plate readers to track cars in their lot.
wgnsradio.com
VA Medical Campus in Murfreesboro Hiring Nurses - Potential $20k Sign-On Bonus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, a walk-in hiring fair for nurses is being held October 19th at the Alvin C. York VA campus, which is at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Compton Road. The hiring fair is hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs 'Tennessee Valley Healthcare System' (TVHS) between 9 a.m.and 2 p.m., to help reduce critical staffing shortages.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 1,000 families applied, 350 accepted into Tennessee's pilot educational savings account plan
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has seen nearly 1,000 families apply and more than 350 have been accepted into the state’s pilot educational savings account program. The program was created out of 2019 legislation that was then blocked by an injunction in 2019 before being overruled by the Tennessee Supreme Court in May.
williamsonherald.com
Friends, colleagues remember Emery for his impact on Franklin, plus his kindness toward all
From his vision to help shape Cool Springs to his advocacy for public transportation to his mentorship to many, Pat Emery will be remembered for his commitment to bettering Williamson County and the Greater Nashville area. Emery, CEO for Nashville-based Hall Emery whose career in commercial real estate spanned some...
wgnsradio.com
Vehicle Thefts, Auto Burglaries and stolen guns in Murfreesboro and Nashville
Middle Tennessee – For those visiting Nashville, be sure to lock your car doors. In fact, the Nashville Police Department is strongly encouraging everyone, from visitors to native Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables---especially guns, and most importantly, REMOVE THE KEYS. So far this year, 1,087...
O’Charley’s Continues Major Menu Momentum with Debut of New Beer, Cocktail Menu and Bar Program
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the American restaurant with 142 locations across 16 states that is home to Great Food and Good Times, today announced that it is continuing its menu innovation by expanding its signature beer, Underground Chuck’s, to more locations, revamping its cocktail offerings and launching a new bar program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005920/en/ The Tangerine Grapefruit Margarita is just one of the new cocktails O’Charley’s is bringing to its revamped bar lineup. (Photo: Business Wire)
WSMV
Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ announced the opportunity to sip on a year of free coffee in celebration of its Franklin store grand opening. This Friday, the first 100 guests in line at the new location will receive free coffee for a year. Employees will begin handing out vouchers for the unique promotion starting at 9 a.m.
Nashville to chop down hundreds of trees infected by invasive beetle
The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species, and unfortunately, hundreds of trees will be chopped down due to its presence.
Program to install 5,000 free smoke alarms across TN
The program has been credited with saving 300+ lives in Tennessee since it started running a decade ago.
Elite Daily
This Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar In Nashville Is So Immersive
Hocus Pocus is a staple of every spooky season because it’s chockfull of fun adventures, lovable characters, and hilarious one-liners that we’ll never stop quoting. The witchy mischief vibe is especially high this year, because the long-anticipated sequel to the cult-favorite is finally streaming on Disney+. If you just added Hocus Pocus 2 to your Halloween movie marathon line-up, you probably can’t get enough of the Sanderson sisters and their sinister spells right now. This Halloween, you can visit their hometown of Salem, Massachusetts and run “amok, amok, amok” all October long, thanks to an immersive new experience. “Hang onto your heads,” because the Holston House Hotel in Nashville is pouring potions inspired by the films in a special Hocus Pocus pop-up bar that’s open through Oct. 31.
WSMV
Sumner parents demand answers after child let off bus 1 mile from home
MITCHELLVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents are demanding answers after their daughter was let off the school bus by herself more than a mile away from her house in a rural part of Sumner County. The Tisdale family said their high school student got distracted on the bus and missed her...
pethelpful.com
Nashville Dentist Office's 'Therapy French Bull Dog' Is a True Comfort to Patients
We've never heard of someone moving because of a dentist, but after seeing this clip, we might have to. TikTok user @smileonnashville is a dentist out of Nashville and he's miles ahead of other dentist offices. We'd be lying if we said we weren't already considering moving closer to this dentist!
Cherokee activist reflects on Nashville's past during Indigenous Peoples' Day
Five years ago, Nashville became the first state capitol and major city in the south to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day. Today, members of the local Native American community remember their people.
WSMV
Drivers pulled out of parking lots, unwilling to pay or pick up riders and got billed anyway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Uber driver Chris Pennell has a new rule for his riders. “Oh, I won’t go in a Premier lot anymore. I just won’t,” Pennell said. “So what do you tell customers, that you can’t pick them up in these lots?” asked WSMV4 Investigates.
'We're facing a crisis:' Bedford County low-cost medical, dental clinic in need
The only low cost medical and dental clinic in Bedford County is in danger of running out of money, while the waiting list of clients needing help continues to grow.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
