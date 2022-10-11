ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Medical Campus in Murfreesboro Hiring Nurses - Potential $20k Sign-On Bonus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, a walk-in hiring fair for nurses is being held October 19th at the Alvin C. York VA campus, which is at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Compton Road. The hiring fair is hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs 'Tennessee Valley Healthcare System' (TVHS) between 9 a.m.and 2 p.m., to help reduce critical staffing shortages.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Associated Press

O’Charley’s Continues Major Menu Momentum with Debut of New Beer, Cocktail Menu and Bar Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the American restaurant with 142 locations across 16 states that is home to Great Food and Good Times, today announced that it is continuing its menu innovation by expanding its signature beer, Underground Chuck’s, to more locations, revamping its cocktail offerings and launching a new bar program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005920/en/ The Tangerine Grapefruit Margarita is just one of the new cocktails O’Charley’s is bringing to its revamped bar lineup. (Photo: Business Wire)
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dunkin’ offers free coffee for a year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ announced the opportunity to sip on a year of free coffee in celebration of its Franklin store grand opening. This Friday, the first 100 guests in line at the new location will receive free coffee for a year. Employees will begin handing out vouchers for the unique promotion starting at 9 a.m.
FRANKLIN, TN
Elite Daily

This Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar In Nashville Is So Immersive

Hocus Pocus is a staple of every spooky season because it’s chockfull of fun adventures, lovable characters, and hilarious one-liners that we’ll never stop quoting. The witchy mischief vibe is especially high this year, because the long-anticipated sequel to the cult-favorite is finally streaming on Disney+. If you just added Hocus Pocus 2 to your Halloween movie marathon line-up, you probably can’t get enough of the Sanderson sisters and their sinister spells right now. This Halloween, you can visit their hometown of Salem, Massachusetts and run “amok, amok, amok” all October long, thanks to an immersive new experience. “Hang onto your heads,” because the Holston House Hotel in Nashville is pouring potions inspired by the films in a special Hocus Pocus pop-up bar that’s open through Oct. 31.
NASHVILLE, TN
