2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
monvalleyindependent.com
Serra Catholic’s win streak hits 7
Serra Catholic football coach Jose Regus might have witnessed a better season a year ago when the Eagles won a WPIAL championship and advanced to the PIAA title game, but he appears to be enjoying 2022 just the same. Maybe more. To read the rest of the story, please see...
monvalleyindependent.com
Trojans’ defense controls 27-6 senior night victory
California’s defense led the way on senior night in an impressive 27-6 victory over Carmichaels in Tri-County South action Friday night. The Mighty Mikes (5-3, 3-2) struggled to get anything going as the Trojans (6-2, 3-2) and their veterans were very much motivated by the occasion. To read the...
monvalleyindependent.com
BVA piles up points in rout of Mt. Pleasant
Belle Vernon Area started seven of its eight first-half drives deep in Mt. Pleasant territory and Quinton Martin scored five first-half touchdowns and picked off a pair of passes Friday as the Leopards routed visiting Mt. Pleasant, 55-7. The Class 3A Interstate Conference matchup took place on The Beach at James Weir Stadium.
monvalleyindependent.com
Frazier overcomes loss in first set to defeat Carmichaels
Frazier experienced its share of adversity Thursday night. The Commodores found themselves on the ropes against Carmichaels for the second time this season as they let a late four-point advantage slip away in the first set. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon...
monvalleyindependent.com
Leps fall just short of WPIAL title
For the first time in program history, the Belle Vernon Area golf team played in a WPIAL team championship. And it’s one the Leopards will never forget. With a flair for the dramatic, the Leopards and Sewickley Academy needed an extra hole to determine the winner after finishing with team scores of 411.
monvalleyindependent.com
BVA golfers second in WPIAL
The Belle Vernon Area golf team finished as WPIAL runner-up after a one-hole playoff decided the Class 2A team championship Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Posing with their trophy are, from left, Seth Tomalski, Jordan Mocello, Mark Toth, Patrick Bush, Rogan Maloney and Jack Edwards.
monvalleyindependent.com
Jaguars avenge early-season loss to Warriors
Natalie Lamenza let go of a shot that sailed toward a wide open net in the opening minutes of a game against Elizabeth Forward on Sept. 19. The Thomas Jefferson junior had every intention of giving her team an early advantage, but had to settle for seeing the ball ring off the left post and away.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bruce Boyd Zavarello
Bruce Boyd Zavarello, 69, of Aliquippa, formerly of Monongahela, passed away on Oct. 9, 2022, in Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital. Born Nov. 25, 1952, in Monongahela to the late Albert and Betty (Boyd) Zavarello, Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, Newton and Ruth (Chattaway) Boyd. A 1970 graduate of Monongahela High School, he began working at the Mathies and Maple Creek Mines, where he continued working for 35 years until their closing in 2005. Protestant by faith, Bruce was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Washington/Greene County Caravan No. 2 of Syria Shriners. He was proud to be an active member of his high school reunion committee, especially with his long-time friends, Donn Atkins and Scott Frederick. He was a former Monongahela firefighter and an EMT at Tri-Community Ambulance in Monongahela. Bruce also enjoyed his time bird watching with his close friend and family, Virginia Voegler, and was an avid Three Stooges fan. He was a true “gentleman and scholar” in every sense. He is survived by his fiancée, Niva DiTommaso of Aliquippa; a daughter, Audrey Zavarello and her fiancé, David Garrett of New Eagle; his former wife and friend, Dorene (Appolonia) Zavarello of New Eagle; a sister, Maria Zavarello of Bethesda, Md.; his nephew, Alexander Kristobek (Kate); and Niva’s brother, Anthony (Linda) DiTommaso and family of Philadelphia. At Bruce’s request, services were private. MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Shirley Ann Amprim Monessen
Shirley Ann Amprim, 87, of Monessen, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Mon Val-ley Care Center, Monongahela. She was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in West Newton, the daughter of the late William and Ann Fujaros Slatosky. She was a member of Epiphany of our Lord Church and a 1952 graduate of West Newton High School. Surviving are her four sons, John W. (Sharrie) Amprim of Rostraver Township, Richard Amprim of Monessen, Anthony (Debbie) Amprim of Greensburg and Sean Amprim of Monessen; daughter, Linda Amprim of Monongahela; brother, John (Nancy) Slatosky of Idaho Falls, Idaho; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Amprim; a daughter, Lauri Amprim; and two brothers, William and Ronald Slatosky. A private funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Entombment followed in the Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bob’s Tavern shut down
The Washington County Court of Common Pleas has granted an emergency temporary and preliminary injunction against Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, where a Monessen man was shot in the parking lot early Monday morning. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Richard J. Andrucci – Wilkinsburg, formerly of North Versailles
Richard J. Andrucci, 83, of Wilkinsburg, formerly of North Versailles, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. “Mr. Unbelievable,” as he is fondly known, was the devoted husband of 57 years to Martha Kay (Peters) Andrucci; beloved father of Gina (Dino) Piccolino of North Versailles and Richard (Pamela) Andrucci of Monroeville; stepfather of Deborah (Bruce) Becker of Jeffersonville, Pa., and Ronald (Christie) Frye Jr. of Monroeville; adored Pappy of Kristen Spearman, Tara (Bruno) Vieira, Gabriella Piccolino, Julia Piccolino, Ryan Frye, and Jordan (Casey) Frye; and brother of Eleanor (late Saverio) Cappuccio. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Richard was born on May 16, 1939, to the late Angelo and Emanuella (Capuano) Andrucci. He was a 1956 graduate of Wilkinsburg High School, earned an associate degree from Pitt, proudly served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard for six years and found his niche as a salesman in various industries before working as a realtor for Crawford Realty Company, then Howard Hanna for over 30 years. He found joy in his role as “Uber Pappy” for his granddaughters and their friends — taking them home from school and driving them to and from events. This led him to work as a van driver and monitor for Allegheny Transportation Service. Rich had a natural gift of meeting strangers and coming away with new friends. His greatest joy came from spending time with the love of his life, Kay, visiting with his family and friends and watching his granddaughters play volleyball. Rich’s family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful nurses, doctors and all those who took care of him at UPMC Mercy, the Rehabilitation Institute of Pittsburgh at UPMC Mercy, UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC East, and Canterbury Place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to donation.upmc.com for the UPMC Mercy Hospital Nursing Fund. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at St. James Church — Saint Mary Magdalene Parish, with the Rev. Thomas J. Burke as celebrant. The funeral Mass will also be livestreamed at https://fb.me/e/2nfhUulha. Please visit us at https://www.jobefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport History & Heritage Center eyes expansion
The communities nestled along the Monongahela and Youghiogheny rivers in Allegheny County have a storied history. Touting itself as “YOUR Mon Valley museum,” McKeesport Regional History & Heritage Center serves as a vessel to remind and educate folks about local history of the Tube City and other Valley towns and those who helped give the area its notoriety and traditions.
monvalleyindependent.com
Perry Glenn Sellman – Perryopolis, Perry Township
Perry Glenn Sellman, 94, of Perryopolis, Perry Township, died peacefully in his home surrounded by friends on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Born in Donora on Jan. 9, 1928, he was the son of the late P.G. and Eleanor Coulson Sellman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Muriel Jones Sellman. After graduating from Rostraver High School in 1945, Perry served in the United State Marine Corps as a basic engineer and truck driver and was part of the China Marines. Upon discharge, Perry worked as an engine-lathe operator at American Steel & Wire Co. in Donora. Upon retiring from the mill, Perry raised cattle, later opening a horse boarding stable, where his boarders became his friends and family. Perry and his wife, Muriel, never met a stranger! Perry was a member of the Tri-County Lodge No. 252 F&AM Donora. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt and Pastor Lee officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. A masonic funeral service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
monvalleyindependent.com
Kenneth J. Kvartek – Canonsburg
Kenneth J. Kvartek, 80, of Canonsburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his home. Born in Ellsworth on March 28, 1942, he was the son of the late Andrew and Kathryn Mihalek Kvartek. Kenneth was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the United States Air Force. He was retired from Komatsu in Washington, formerly Joy Manufacturing. On Nov. 11, 1978, he married Elizabeth Betty Ann Shepelak at Holy Ghost Byzantine Church in Charleroi, with the Rev. Andrew Chura presiding. Kenneth and his wife, Betty Ann, had the opportunity to travel Eastern Europe several times to visit all the towns of his family’s ancestors. Besides his wife, he is also survived by his sister, Kathryn (Thomas) Yurchick of Ellsworth; a nephew, Thomas Yurchick of Ellsworth; and a brother-in-law, Milan Shepelak of Mapleview. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at LEONARD M. PAVLIC FUNERAL HOMES INC., 405 Main St., Bentleyville, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Stephen Wahal presiding. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Charleroi’s 2021 audit shows budget problems continue
Certified Professional Accountant Mark Turnley presented Charleroi Council with an overview of the 2021 audit, and confirmed what Borough Manager Matt Staniszewski reported last week — that it is very likely Charleroi Borough will not end fiscal year 2022 in the black. During his report Turnley went over various...
monvalleyindependent.com
Pleasant Hills Middle School kicks off annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
The Pleasant Hills Middle School’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive kicked off Tuesday to provide food for those in need in the local communities. The food drive has been a tradition for more than 20 years for Pleasant Hills students, staff and the community. Approximately 12,000 pounds of food was...
monvalleyindependent.com
Monongahela’s business district keeps growing
Monongahela council and residents praised growing business in the city during a brief meeting Wednesday. Terry Necciai, executive director of the Monongahela Main Street Program, spoke about continued improvement plans for buildings downtown, as well as a handful of business owners who have expressed interest in coming to the city.
monvalleyindependent.com
Donora OKs new blight regulations
Donora council adopted an ordinance Thursday that increases penalties for owners of neglected properties in an effort to combat blight in the borough. “There exists in the Borough of Donora numerous properties that are neglected, have property maintenance and borough code violations, are vacant and in disrepair or a risk to the health, safety and general welfare or residents,” Solicitor Steve Toprani said as he read the new bill.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monongahela: Hanging jack-o’-lanterns reflect Halloween spirit
If you’ve walked through downtown Monongahela during the week leading up to Halloween, perhaps you’ve noticed an orange glow on Main Street. For the last seven years, the Monongahela Main Street Program has hung jack-o’-lanterns carved by residents from the telephone poles along the city corridor. To...
monvalleyindependent.com
Witches Walk set in Elizabeth
This year’s Witches Walk Sip ’n Shop event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Elizabeth. Some businesses will turn into medieval brewmasters for an afternoon, as they serve their potions to those of legal drinking age. Adult shoppers get to take part in a trick-or-treat event of their own as they walk through the business district of downtown Elizabeth.
