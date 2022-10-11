Read full article on original website
Ball State sweeps Northern Illinois, wins sixth straight
Ball State Women’s Volleyball (14-6, 6-2) handed Mid-American Conference (MAC) opponent Northern Illinois (13-6, 6-3) their second straight loss, closing the Huskies out in three sets. “We had two really good back-to-back performances so I think that’s definitely gonna give us confidence going into a tough game next week,...
Ball State defeats Connecticut in third straight comeback win
Ball State football came from behind in its third consecutive game to defeat Connecticut 25-21 at Scheumann Stadium Oct. 15. The Cardinals did not lead until 2:40 in the fourth quarter when sophomore runningback Carson Steele converted his third touchdown. The first quarter ended 7-7 but Ball State’s offense struggled...
Snyder’s 17 kills propel Cardinals past Huskies
“It’s just about taking the right shot at the right time,” third-year outside hitter Cait Snyder said. Ball State Women’s Volleyball (13-6, 5-2) took down the Mid-American Conference (MAC) West Division leader Northern Illinois (13-5, 6-2) in four sets on the road. “It was a tough win,”...
Cardinals draw with Akron in Pink Out Game
Ball State plays in pink to support those who fight breast cancer. Every player had some type of pink visible. Those on the field wore hair bands, bows, tape and pre-wrap while their teammates cheering on the sideline wore pink pennies. “My mom is a cancer survivor as well,” heach...
A dream come true
Joel Abney originally signed his young son up for flag football, but Christian Abney begged his dad to let him play tackle. He told his dad he was ready for the next level. After talking to coaches, he switched his son to tackle. “I guess I was just kind of...
Delaware County football roundup: Delta falls to New Palestine, Muncie Central defeats Arsenal Tech, North Decatur shuts out Wes-Del and Yorktown loses to Mount Vernon
After one quarter, high school football fans thought they were going to see a defensive battle at Yorktown High School. In the second quarter, that could not have been farther from the truth. In their last regular season game of the year, the Yorktown Tigers (6-3, 4-3 HHC) looked to...
Fall in Love with Muncie
As the seasons change from summer to fall and the semester starts to settle into a routine, the Delaware County community is ready to offer you a variety of events and activities. From pumpkin patches to farmer's markets to Haunted Circuses, these fall events are the perfect activities to be paired with locally-made apple cider.
