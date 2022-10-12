Colorado outpaces the US in omicron booster doses

DENVER (KDVR) — In Colorado, 8.9% of eligible people have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine booster targeted to omicron variants, a figure that outpaces the rest of the country.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that the data is now posted on a state dashboard. Since the week of Aug. 28, around 340,000 doses of the omicron booster shot have been administered, the dashboard shows .

The dashboard shows that more people aged 65 and older are getting the omicron booster than other age groups, with about 19% receiving it. Only about 4% of people aged 12-17 have gotten the latest booster dose.

Nationwide, fewer than 5% of eligible people in the U.S. have received the omicron booster, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Omicron boosters authorized for 12 and up

The new vaccine formulations from Pfizer and Moderna are targeted to work toward omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. Pfizer’s formulation is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna’s is for people aged 18 and up.

“Just like the virus has evolved, so has the vaccine. Getting the updated vaccine gives targeted protection from the COVID-19 variants circulating right now,” CDPHE said. “Anyone aged 12 years and older who has completed a primary series of COVID-19 vaccines should get an omicron dose.”

Those who need help making a vaccine appointment can call the state hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). Help is available in multiple languages. The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

