Just as it did for Prime Day earlier this year, Amazon had a pair of Fire TV Smart TVs available at huge discounts for its Prime Early Access sale this week. The 50-inch Hisense U6 Fire TV was 70% off, which dropped its price down to $159.99, and the 55-inch Amazon Omni Fire TV was 80% off, which dropped it down to $109.99. While the Prime Day TV deals in July were available for several minutes after going live, both TV deals this time sold out in well under a minute, but there seemed to be a much larger stock of one than the other.
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you're in luck. The iconic toy stores have officially opened inside select Macy's department stores across America.
Trying to narrow down what constitutes a classic car isn't easy -- which is why some folks resort to the standard line about anything that's hard to define: You know it when you see it. But if you are...
