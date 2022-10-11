Just as it did for Prime Day earlier this year, Amazon had a pair of Fire TV Smart TVs available at huge discounts for its Prime Early Access sale this week. The 50-inch Hisense U6 Fire TV was 70% off, which dropped its price down to $159.99, and the 55-inch Amazon Omni Fire TV was 80% off, which dropped it down to $109.99. While the Prime Day TV deals in July were available for several minutes after going live, both TV deals this time sold out in well under a minute, but there seemed to be a much larger stock of one than the other.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO