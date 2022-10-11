Five men from southwest Idaho were sentenced on more than 50 charges related to wildlife violations. Idaho Fish & Game discussed the case in a news release Tuesday, writing that the series of crimes were discovered when the group was reported for trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley. Three of the defendants — Todd Phillips, Darin Phillips and Jacob Phillips — are from Fruitland. Braeden Phillips is from Payette and Jeff...

CUSTER COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO