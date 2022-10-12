Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Jeremy Hunt says ‘mistakes’ made and taxes set to rise as Liz Truss clings to power – UK politics live
Chancellor says ‘difficult decisions’ ahead with some departments needing to find savings and some taxes set to rise
U.K.・
Ukraine news – live: Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks
Vladimir Putin said he believed the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force.He told reporters after attending a summit in Kazakhstan on Friday that a total of 222,000 reservists would be called up, down from the 300,000 figure initially circulated.A total of 33,000 of them were said to be already in military units, and 16,000 are involved in the military operation in Ukraine. has said he has no regrets over the war in Ukraine and warned that any direct clash of Nato troops with Russia could lead to...
San Diego Union-Tribune
New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
Britain's new Treasury chief has acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans, in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence
RELATED PEOPLE
San Diego Union-Tribune
Assailants fatally shoot Hindu man in Kashmir
Assailants have fatally shot a Kashmiri Hindu man in violence police blamed on militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region
Jeremy Hunt says taxes will rise and ‘difficult’ cuts are needed after mini-Budget ‘mistakes’
Liz Truss’s new chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said taxes will rise and warned of “difficult”spending cuts ahead, in an extraordinary series of interviews just hours after taking up the post. He also refused to commit to the prime minister’s pledged 1p cut in income tax and to raise defence spending to 3 per cent as he admitted that “mistakes” were made in last month’s mini-Budget.In a unexpected moment, his attempts to set out his economic strategy were momentarily derailed as the actress Miriam Margolyes told the Today programme that when she saw him enter the studio she told him:...
