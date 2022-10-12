Read full article on original website
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Search continues for driver responsible for deadly Mesa hit-and-run
As police continue to search for a driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run incident in Mesa that happened in September, members of the victim's family are searching for justice. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
AZFamily
Friend remembers 2 GCU students from small town killed in wrong-way crash
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
AZFamily
‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
fox10phoenix.com
Notice of Claim filed against Phoenix Police following deadly shooting
The shooting, which happened on Sept. 24, resulted in the death of Ali Osman. The family is seeking millions of dollars from the Phoenix Police Department in the aftermath of the deadly shooting.
ABC 15 News
Student arrested after loaded gun found in backpack at Mountain Pointe High School
AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at Mountain Pointe High School. Police say an administrated search led to the discovery of the weapon within the school near 44th Street and Ray Road in Ahwatukee. Police...
fox10phoenix.com
1 woman dead following crash along State Route 51, DPS says
PHOENIX - A crash that happened near State Route 51 near Downtown Phoenix caused some traffic disruptions on Oct. 14. The crash happened in the area of State Route 51 and the I-10. According to a brief statement by DPS officials, a man who was heading south lost control of his motorcycle, thereby causing the crash.
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona college students killed: GCU students visit on-campus memorial
19-year-old Hunter Balberdi, 18-year-old Abriauna Hoffman, and 18-year-old Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden were all freshmen and dorm roommates. They died in a wrong-way crash early in the morning of Oct. 10. Grand Canyon University students have since been visiting a memorial site in front of the girls' apartment building. Video: GCU.
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
AZFamily
Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman to serve prison time for hitting and killing bicyclist
The incident, which happened in 2017, resulted in the death of Robert Dollar. On October 14, 2022, a judge sentenced Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time of Dollar's death, to a years-long prison sentence. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with one of Dollar's friends for reaction to the sentence.
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him.
AZFamily
Police identify worker killed after traffic signal pole fell on him in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An installation job for a traffic signal in Buckeye ended in tragedy on Thursday night. According to police, a man was working to unload a traffic pole that was going to be installed near Broadway and Miller roads when somehow the pole fell on him and he was killed.
Community gathers to honor MCSO deputy killed by inmate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — It’s been one year since a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy died after authorities say he was brutally attacked by an inmate he was putting into a holding cell. On Tuesday, Deputy Juan “Johnny” Miguel Ruiz’s family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to remember him...
6 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
The Chandler Fire officials reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred near Arizona Avenue and Queen [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Oct. 14-17
PHOENIX - Several Phoenix-area freeway closures and restrictions will go into effect this weekend, so watch out:. The westbound lanes on I-10 will be shut down between US 60 and State Route 143 near Sky Harbor starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. This is for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
