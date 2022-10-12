ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Litchfield Park

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that sent a Litchfield Park man to the hospital Thursday night. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired at a home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive. Family members of the victim told Arizona’s Family that the man was sitting on his couch when he was struck in the face with a bullet. He’s recovering from surgery in the hospital.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
AZFamily

‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

1 woman dead following crash along State Route 51, DPS says

PHOENIX - A crash that happened near State Route 51 near Downtown Phoenix caused some traffic disruptions on Oct. 14. The crash happened in the area of State Route 51 and the I-10. According to a brief statement by DPS officials, a man who was heading south lost control of his motorcycle, thereby causing the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye

A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gcu
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona college students killed: GCU students visit on-campus memorial

19-year-old Hunter Balberdi, 18-year-old Abriauna Hoffman, and 18-year-old Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden were all freshmen and dorm roommates. They died in a wrong-way crash early in the morning of Oct. 10. Grand Canyon University students have since been visiting a memorial site in front of the girls' apartment building. Video: GCU.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center

Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman to serve prison time for hitting and killing bicyclist

The incident, which happened in 2017, resulted in the death of Robert Dollar. On October 14, 2022, a judge sentenced Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time of Dollar's death, to a years-long prison sentence. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with one of Dollar's friends for reaction to the sentence.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
12 News

Community gathers to honor MCSO deputy killed by inmate

AVONDALE, Ariz. — It’s been one year since a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy died after authorities say he was brutally attacked by an inmate he was putting into a holding cell. On Tuesday, Deputy Juan “Johnny” Miguel Ruiz’s family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to remember him...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy