ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
imore.com

All the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals LIVE: how to save the most money on an iPad in 2022

Prime Day iPad deals are usually super solid, and this time looks to be no different. This time, we've got some new lowest prices on some of the latest iPads, as well as some big savings on the biggest and most powerful models. If you're looking for the best time to buy an iPad of any shape and size, you might have just found it - the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off

Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live! Click here to see the best Prime member deals happening on Amazon October 11 and 12. If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek.  Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Air#Ipad Pro#Electronics Deals#Applecare Lrb 2 Years
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
Engadget

Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

The best Apple Prime Day deals: iPad, AirPods, TV and more

Chances are there are, at least, some Apple products you like, considering the tech giant makes some of the most popular tech products in the world. The problem, though, often comes down to price, as Apple sells premium products for premium prices that don't often appear in the sales. Thanks...
ELECTRONICS
In Style

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Flattering Jeans Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon’s Second Prime Day

Money, success, and love are great and all, but let’s be honest: Nothing feels quite as good as finding your go-to pair of jeans. IMO, everyone should have denim pants that are comfy and versatile, and make you feel sexy every time you pull them on. If you already have your “it” jeans, you know exactly what I’m talking about. However, if you’re still in search of your perfect pair (or simply want another) I suggest looking into the brand that Jennifer Aniston wears on repeat: Rag & Bone.
APPAREL
Creative Bloq

We've found the best Apple Watch 8 Prime deal today

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in its second day, and the best deal we've seen so far is this Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) price drop – down from the retail price of $399 to $349 (opens in new tab) – saving $50. And it's not even an official Prime Apple Watch 8 deal!
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Buy refurbished Studio Display from Apple and save big

Seven months after its launch, Apple has started selling refurbished Studio Display units through its Certified Refurbished Store in the U.S. The company announced the standalone monitor in March this year. Apple’s Refurbished Store provides a great way to save money on Apple products. Prices for refurbished units are usually...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy