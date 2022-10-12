ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student is rushed to hospital with ‘serious burns’ after an explosion in his school classroom

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A male student has been airlifted to hospital with upper body burns after a fuel drum exploded at a regional Victoria high school.

The teen from Bairnsdale Secondary College, in Victoria's east, was airlifted 280km to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne at about 11.20am on Wednesday.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

A spokeswoman from the Country Fire Authority said three firefighting units attended the scene alongside police, Worksafe officials and paramedics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTMKb_0iVMVYvr00
An explosion at Bairnsdale Secondary College on Wednesday morning saw one male student airlifted to hospital with serious upper body burns

The boy was near a fuel drum when it exploded, resulting in his serious injuries.

The site was cleared by emergency services at 11.45am.

A statement released by the school in the afternoon said: 'There was an incident at the school this morning that resulted in a student being taken to hospital for their injuries.

'The incident was quickly contained, there is no danger to students or staff and classes are continuing as normal.'

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

