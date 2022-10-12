Read full article on original website
Related
How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small SUV deal for the money. How many miles can it travel on a full tank? The post How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less
The humble Highlander may be the best deal in the Toyota lineup The post The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative
The RAV4 Hybrid makes a lot of sense. But could the nicer Venza Hybrid make even more sense? The post 5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
We Now Know How Much a 2023 Toyota Highlander Costs
Toyota has released the new 2023 Highlander trim and price. It's a bit more expensive, but still keeps the value that makes it a hit. The post We Now Know How Much a 2023 Toyota Highlander Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Problems Do Toyota RAV4 Hybrids Have?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of the best small hybrid SUVs on the market. What problems does the RAV4 Hybrid have? The post What Problems Do Toyota RAV4 Hybrids Have? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead
A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
Modified Dodge Hellcat Police Car Will Catch You
Running from the cops is dumb, but what’s even dumber is thinking you can gap this 1,080-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat police car. Recently shown off by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol car could conceivably keep up with most supercars if they wanted to run from the law.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction
The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars
Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
MotorBiscuit
144K+
Followers
34K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0