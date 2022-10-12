ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
msn.com

Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
CNBC

U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week

The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
kitco.com

King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
WTKR News 3

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow

A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt...
Markets Insider

As the 3rd-quarter reporting season begins, markets are bracing for signs of a recession that could send stocks into a deeper bear market

Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'll be handling the newsletter this week from Los Angeles. Another big week is shaping up as the third-quarter reporting season gets underway. PepsiCo will report Wednesday, Delta Air Lines will report Thursday, and top Wall Street banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are due on Friday.
Daily Mail

Wall Street rollercoaster: Dow erases 500 point loss following grim inflation report and SURGES 800 points in wild trading session

Wall Street stocks swung wildly on Thursday, erasing steep early losses caused by grim inflation figures in the latest set of rollercoaster moves to rock financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial average ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8 percent, after earlier plunging more than 500 points, marking Wall Street's biggest one-day reversal in years.
CNBC

Gold gains as U.S. Fed minutes pressure dollar

Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from a drop in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from a drop...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
