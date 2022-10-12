Read full article on original website
Related
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
U.S. dollar advances as investors look to inflation data this week
The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is likely to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
CNBC
Chile has outperformed other emerging markets and the S&P 500 this year. Here's how
Chilean stocks this year are leapfrogging those in other countries, including the U.S. The iShares MSCI Chile exchange-traded fund (ECH) is up more than 3% year to date, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 20% — officially trading in a bear market. There are several...
kitco.com
King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nasdaq plunges nearly 4% as US stocks sell off after strong jobs report solidifies outlook for another big rate hike
US stocks plunged on Friday after a strong September jobs report solidified an outsized Fed rate hike in November. The US economy added 263,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. "Today's job report indicates the job market keeps chugging along - and the Fed has more...
As the 3rd-quarter reporting season begins, markets are bracing for signs of a recession that could send stocks into a deeper bear market
Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'll be handling the newsletter this week from Los Angeles. Another big week is shaping up as the third-quarter reporting season gets underway. PepsiCo will report Wednesday, Delta Air Lines will report Thursday, and top Wall Street banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are due on Friday.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower After Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
Wednesday's choppy trading ended with a loss for stocks. Modest declines for the Nasdaq Composite (-0.1% at 10,417) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.3% at 3,577) had the two indexes extending their losing streaks to six days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.1% to 29,210. In focus today...
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
Wall Street rollercoaster: Dow erases 500 point loss following grim inflation report and SURGES 800 points in wild trading session
Wall Street stocks swung wildly on Thursday, erasing steep early losses caused by grim inflation figures in the latest set of rollercoaster moves to rock financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial average ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8 percent, after earlier plunging more than 500 points, marking Wall Street's biggest one-day reversal in years.
NBC San Diego
Hong Kong, Japan Stocks Up More Than 3%, Asia Markets Gain After Wall Street's Rally
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong inflation report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 3.46% higher, while the Topix gained 2.69%. Japan's yen plunged to its lowest levels...
CNBC
Gold gains as U.S. Fed minutes pressure dollar
Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from a drop in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from a drop...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Comments / 0