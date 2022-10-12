Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pressure-Cooker Tex-Mex Risotto
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pressure-Cooker Tex-Mex Risotto – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This risotto is packed with flavor and a Mexican twist!. 1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-1/2-inch cubes. 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chiles, undrained. 1 can...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Triple Cheese Twists
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Triple Cheese Twists – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, saute onion and garlic in 4 tablespoons butter until tender. Stir in the flour until blended. Gradually add milk and broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; stir in cheeses until melted.
explore venango
Venango County Archaeologist to Highlight Studies of Franklin Forts on October 21
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Bill Black will highlight his studies of the Franklin Forts and their influence on early settlement and trade at the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology on Friday, October 21. It is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Saturday – A chance of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghmagazine.com
Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry
Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
explore venango
Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
Titusville Herald
KC’s Rustic Inn in Hydetown opens today
The former Rustic Inn in Hydetown will reopen today as KC’s Rustic Inn. Located at 12685 Main St., the business closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was purchased by Chris Wyant and Katie Allen. Wyant and Allen both grew up going to the Rustic Inn.
cranberryeagle.com
Don’t lose your head, but Sleepy Hollow and Zelie Fall Festival are here
Ghouls just want to have fun. Keep this in mind when crowds and costumed creatures descend on the neighboring boroughs of Harmony and Zelienople this weekend. Harmony’s Sleepy Hollow will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Zelienople’s Fall Festival will last from 10 to 7 pm. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Rita Mae Erwin
Rita Mae Erwin, 90, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness. She was born August 23, 1932 in Oil City to the late Walter and Margaret (Moss) Dolby. She attended Oil City High School. Rita was a former...
explore venango
Sarah Gilbert: Inspiring Music Teacher and Community Treasure
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – My wife and I moved our family to Franklin from Northern California in the summer of 2017. Just a few minutes after we pulled into the driveway of our new home, each SUV pulling a U-Haul trailer, neighbors approached us to introduce themselves and their families.
explore venango
Leona Noreen Cathcart
Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98 of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022. Born June 16, 1924, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. Brinker and Bessie Kirkpatrick Brinker. She graduated as class...
explore venango
James Ronald Marshall
James Ronald Marshall, age 77 of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville. Born August 2, 1945, in Oil City, he was a son the late Richard Marshall and Elizabeth Conley Marshall. He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Enjoy the Resort Town of Foxburg on the Allegheny River
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Foxburg is a charming resort town on the banks of the Allegheny River. The town is home to Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts, featuring the Red Brick art gallery and live performances at Lincoln Hall, which is the home of The Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ.
explore venango
Josephine L. McCoy
Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands. Born in Altoona of September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Vinton and Charlotte Jessop Lynn. She was a graduate of Altoona High School and...
butlerradio.com
Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek
A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
Death of 10-month-old boy in Beaver Falls under investigation
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Beaver County detectives are investigating the death of a baby boy.A 911 call came in around 2:10 Wednesday saying a 10-month-old wasn't breathing in Beaver Falls. Hours later, detectives were still going in and out of a house at Fourth Avenue and 15th Street. Details are limited, but the Beaver County district attorney confirmed his detectives are investigating the boy's death.The child hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
butlerradio.com
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
explore venango
Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel Slams into Mailbox, Tree in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a mailbox and tree in Sandycreek Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, on Pone Lane, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say a...
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Comments / 0