KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now announce new initiative to combat human trafficking
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan College Station announced a new initiative to combat human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. “Human trafficking is an issue that’s going all the way around the world,” Deputy David Wilcox said. “We have 40 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, and being able to prepare for that here in the Brazos Valley and our surrounding region and get the training and resources that we need to be able to address it and target that is very valuable.”
KBTX.com
College Station City Council approved ‘shared housing’ definition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council approved a new definition to city ordinances called shared housing. This is one step in the city’s goal to reduce the overcapacity of residential structures. This plan came to the council after tabling a proposal in September so they...
KBTX.com
BISD and city leaders looking to repair relationship following miscommunication over proposals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months of back and forth between the City of Bryan and Bryan ISD, the school district is finally able to move forward with its plans for the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on the west of the city. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a unanimous vote...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD School Board President talks next steps following transportation facility approval
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD School Board President Mark McCall says the district is ready to move forward with it’s plans for the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex following approval from the Bryan City Council. McCall joined KBTX First News at Four to talk about the next steps the...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Generous donation made to Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lester Banks, a longtime Bryan High School employee, stopped by Habitat for Humanity BCS. He brought a $1,000 check and plaque with him, thanking Habitat for Humanity for their service to the citizens of the Brazos Valley. Habitat for Humanity thanked Banks for his generosity and his...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”
Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to consider ‘Shared Housing’ ordinance
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council is set to consider a ‘Shared Housing use’ ordinance at Thursday’s meeting. According to the city of College Station, residential and commercial land uses are regulated through zoning districts that permit defined uses in certain zones. As College Station’s population grows, city staff told us it’s a priority to address the developing areas in our community.
KBTX.com
Children’s book author reads to Bryan ISD students
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bryan ISD were surprised with a special visitor this week. Children’s book author, Tammi Sauer, stopped by several elementary campuses on October 12. Sauer brought her friend Wordy Birdy to teach the students about writing and what makes a good story, according to...
fox44news.com
Bryan Texas Utilities raising awareness of scam
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities customers might want to double check that they’re actually talking to someone from the company. The company said Wednesday night that customers are receiving calls demanding payment and threatening disconnection. BTU says it will never call customers to demand payment or threaten disconnection.
KBTX.com
College Station F.D. hires more firefighters, EMTs with federal grant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department announced they were awarded nearly $2 million to hire seven new firefighters and paramedics. The “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” grant is administered through FEMA. College Station Fire said the grant will cover all of the...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan looking to add retail, residential businesses along Highway 47, Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved over 5,000 acres of land to start construction on for the city’s innovation corridor Tuesday night. The area is alongside Highway 47 and Highway 21. The city would want to use the space for retail and residential areas including housing...
KBTX.com
Voters to decide whether to approve tax rate change to pay for CSISD teacher salary increase
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station voters will decide on changes to the school district’s finances when they head to the polls later this fall. The district is holding a voter-approved tax ratification election (VATRE) which would allow the school district to utilize additional pennies on its tax rate to generate additional revenue.
KBTX.com
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to multiple grass fires along a one-mile stretch of FM 974 on the northeast side of Brazos County. The fires were reported near the Edge community along Tabor Road near Alexander Road and Della Love Road. It’s unclear at the moment what...
KBTX.com
With addition of Leon County, over half of the Brazos Valley under burn bans
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County is the latest to join the growing list of areas where outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice. Weeks of dry weather and expanding drought is the culprit, as vegetation has once again reached dry enough levels to elevate fire danger area-wide. The good...
KBTX.com
Navasota to host National Night Out
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past. The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.
KBTX.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
KBTX.com
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for the races? Wienerspiel is holding its annual wiener dog races this weekend. The fundraising event is happening Sunday, Oct. 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Judy LeUnes and Tyra Watts with Wienerspiel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the free...
