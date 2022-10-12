ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KBTX.com

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now announce new initiative to combat human trafficking

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan College Station announced a new initiative to combat human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. “Human trafficking is an issue that’s going all the way around the world,” Deputy David Wilcox said. “We have 40 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, and being able to prepare for that here in the Brazos Valley and our surrounding region and get the training and resources that we need to be able to address it and target that is very valuable.”
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Generous donation made to Habitat for Humanity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lester Banks, a longtime Bryan High School employee, stopped by Habitat for Humanity BCS. He brought a $1,000 check and plaque with him, thanking Habitat for Humanity for their service to the citizens of the Brazos Valley. Habitat for Humanity thanked Banks for his generosity and his...
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp. The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.
KBTX.com

College Station City Council to consider ‘Shared Housing’ ordinance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council is set to consider a ‘Shared Housing use’ ordinance at Thursday’s meeting. According to the city of College Station, residential and commercial land uses are regulated through zoning districts that permit defined uses in certain zones. As College Station’s population grows, city staff told us it’s a priority to address the developing areas in our community.
KBTX.com

Children’s book author reads to Bryan ISD students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bryan ISD were surprised with a special visitor this week. Children’s book author, Tammi Sauer, stopped by several elementary campuses on October 12. Sauer brought her friend Wordy Birdy to teach the students about writing and what makes a good story, according to...
Person
Duane Peters
fox44news.com

Bryan Texas Utilities raising awareness of scam

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities customers might want to double check that they’re actually talking to someone from the company. The company said Wednesday night that customers are receiving calls demanding payment and threatening disconnection. BTU says it will never call customers to demand payment or threaten disconnection.
KBTX.com

College Station F.D. hires more firefighters, EMTs with federal grant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department announced they were awarded nearly $2 million to hire seven new firefighters and paramedics. The “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” grant is administered through FEMA. College Station Fire said the grant will cover all of the...
KBTX.com

Navasota to host National Night Out

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood. “The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing...
News Break
Politics
KBTX.com

Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past. The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.
KBTX.com

Multiple catalytic converters stolen on University Drive last weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend. College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.
KBTX.com

Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for the races? Wienerspiel is holding its annual wiener dog races this weekend. The fundraising event is happening Sunday, Oct. 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Judy LeUnes and Tyra Watts with Wienerspiel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the free...
