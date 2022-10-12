ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa man convicted after trying to have a relationship with a middle school student

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122zEa_0iVMUEPw00

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse.

A Tulsa man, who police say tried carry on a relationship with a middle school-aged girl, has been convicted on three counts of Lewd Molestation and one count of Using Technology to Engage in Sexual Communication with a Minor.

Brett Allen Gildhouse was sentenced to 25 years in the Department of Corrections, with the first eight years being served in custody. He was also ordered to pay several fines.

According to an affidavit in the case, in April, 2021, the victim disclosed several incidents involving Gildhouse, who was 19-years-old at the time.

The victim said Gildhouse asked her to be his girlfriend, and she said yes. She also said the two exchanged pictures of each other, and Gildhouse asked her to have sex with him multiple times.

Gildhouse told her to delete the messages between them because he would be trouble if someone found out, according to the victim.

The affidavit said Gildhouse went to the victim’s home on March 31, 2021 and was seen on a home security camera entering the victim’s bedroom. The victim said that Gildhouse kissed her and was “making out” with her. In a later interview with police, Gildhouse admitted that he was at the victim’s home that day.

According to the affidavit, Gildhouse was interviewed by Tulsa Police. In the interview, he admitted to texting the victim for several weeks. He also stated that the victim was 12-years-old and “in the fifth, sixth, or seventh grade.”

Gildhouse also admitted that he requested pictures from the victim. Gildhouse said the victim sent him pictures and that he deleted them. The affidavit said photographs of the victim were located on Gildhouse’s phone.

Gildhouse was ordered to register as a sex offender and to have no contact with the victim.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police arrest man for robbing midtown Tulsa Walgreens at knifepoint

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said they arrested Mikhal Tippin was arrested for a September armed robbery of a local pharmacy. On Sept. 19, police said Tippin walked into a Walgreen’s near 15th and Lewis. Security video shows him pointing a knife at the cashier and emptying the cash register.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Tulsa Police
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Four male bodies recovered from river near Okmulgee, police say

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice confirmed Friday night that the bodies of four males were recovered from Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee. “No identifications have been made at the scene and the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa for autopsy,” said Prentice in a statement.
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police confirm ‘multiple’ human remains found in a river near Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Multiple human remains have been found in Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee, according to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice confirmed the remains were found in a press conference Friday at 4:00 p.m. This discovery comes just five days after four men disappeared in Okmulgee Sunday evening.
OKMULGEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to avoid dangerous crashes as deer season begins in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — With more deer out and about as deer season gets underway in Oklahoma, law enforcement agencies say the number deer vs. car crashes they respond to are on the rise, and they have some tips to help keep them to a minimum. Tulsa police told FOX23...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rollover crash impacts traffic in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (6:10 A.M.): The traffic accident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. A rollover crash has a road blocked off in north Tulsa. Crews are working to clear an accident, involving a car and truck, at East 46th Street North and North Mingo Road.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash

TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in north Tulsa Friday evening. A young woman stepped out into the road in between moving vehicles Friday night and was hit by a car, according to police. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Large grass fire leaves ‘Multiple structures lost.’

Okla. — The Wilson Fire Department is currently fighting a large grass fire just west of Henryetta in southeast Okfuskee County. Reportedly, multiple structures have been destroyed in the area and firefighters are expected to continue battling the flames all night long according to the Wilson Fire Department. ©2022...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy