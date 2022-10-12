Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Five candidates vying for Bryan ISD School Board
Five candidates are vying for three seats in next month’s Bryan ISD school board election. Single Member District 3 and Single Member District 5 each have two candidates: SMD 3 incumbent Fran Duane will face Leo Gonzalez II, while SMD 5 incumbent David Stasny will face Alton “Tiger” Burton III. Bryan board member and secretary Felicia Benford is running unopposed for her SMD 1 seat.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former CS mayors name their choices
The majority of the members of the College Station Association of Mayors support John Nichols for mayor and Bob Yancy, William Wright and Mark Smith for city council. John Nichols has the background and experience to make an excellent mayor. No one would regret voting for John to be their next mayor.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station mayor seeks to bring YMCA to town
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney has started an initiative that has been in the works for the last 12 years to bring a YMCA to Bryan-College Station. “When we look at the population growth that we have, we have families with or without young children and we have seniors who are moving back to Bryan-College Station, we needed something that could provide the kind of opportunities for social interaction, physical health and emotional support,” Mooney said Wednesday. “And over time it became clear — to me at least — that the YMCA might be the source of that.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would improve relationships
I have known Bob Yancy just under 15 years. I have known some of his former employees and folks in the community who have worked alongside Bob through thick and thin. His heart and character are consistent with that of a servant first and leader second. Bob Yancy has a unique gift of drawing in naturally diverse groups to accomplish the task at hand time and again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would devote time to be effective
I am strongly endorsing Bob Yancy for College Station City Council, Place 5. I am a lifelong resident of this community, raised in Bryan and for the past 40 years, I’ve lived in College Station. Bob and I have been close friends for the past 20 years and I...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 13
The Steak, Stein & Wine Festival is Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Cameron. The festival includes a car show, live music, kids games and cornhole tournament. Steak dinners will be served at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $45 and can be purchased at cameron-tx.com or by calling 254-697-4979. For more information, visit steaksteinwinefestival.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would treat all people with respect
I have had an interest in Bryan city government for many years. Most people don't realize that the council members and mayor are paid a salary of $10 per month. Why would anyone seek such a job? For some, the motive is prestige and for others the motives are for personal gain for themselves or their close allies. Neither of these motives result in fair and responsible government.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 14
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo opens at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Load-in for a steak cook-off starts at noon, and the event ends with awards at 9:15 p.m. On Saturday, a welding competition goes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a barbecue competition is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and an agrobotics competition is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday’s events include a car show and tractor pull starting at 11 a.m. Rodeos, concerts and the carnival are Oct. 21-23. $20 for tractor pull; $15 general admission for ages 10 and older. brazosvalleyfair.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station freshman Purple 35, Leander Glenn 18
College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for three touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score to lead the Cougar freshman Purple to a 35-18 victory over Leander Glenn on Thursday. Jackson Gallagher also scored on a 1-yard run for College Station, while Gustavo Lopez kicked 5 of 5 extra...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham 17, Lamar Consolidated 3
BRENHAM — Senior Rylan Wooten threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to senior Datavian Neal Franklin to push the Brenham Cubs past the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs 17-3 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play at Cub Stadium. Wooten completed 11 of 20 passes for 155 yards with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Normangee, Mumford win team titles at 26-2A cross country meet
SNOOK — Normangee won the girls team title, and Mumford won the boys title at the District 26-2A cross country meet Thursday at Snook City Park. Mumford and Somerville took second and third in the girls race and advanced to the regional meet, while Burton placed second and Somerville third to join Mumford’s boys in advancing to regionals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls cross country team wins district title
MAGNOLIA — The second-ranked College Station girls cross country team won the District 21-5A meet Thursday with five runners placing in the top nine led by champion senior Megan Roberts. Roberts won the girls 5K race in 19 minutes, 1 second followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (second, 19:08), Delaney...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off Friday
The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo begins its two-weekend event this Friday through Sunday and returns Oct. 21-23 for the main fair weekend featuring concerts and rodeo events. Friday features a steak cook-off with awards set for 9:15 p.m. There will be three competitions Saturday, including a weld-off, BBQ cook-off and an agrobotics competition. The weld-off will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the BBQ cook-off runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the agrobotics competition will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station volleyball team outlasts A&M Consolidated in five sets
The College Station volleyball team defeated A&M Consolidated 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Riley Newton had 16 kills for College Station (26-15, 8-3), while Blair Thiebaud had 33 assists, four kills and nine. Ava Martindale had 21 digs, and Camryn Kimes had 18. Addison Jennings added seven blocks.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34 (OT)
IOWA COLONY — Navasota’s Hudson Minor threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jaeveon Graves and Deontray Scott scored on the conversion run late in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Iowa Colony used a conversion run in the extra period to nip the Rattlers 35-34 in District 12-4A Division I play Friday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
ROCKDALE — Rockdale fell to Lorena 63-20 on Friday night in District 11-3A Division I play. Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Gerren Marrero to cut Lorena’s lead to 7-6 in the first quarter, but the Leopards (6-2, 3-1) answered with four straight touchdowns for a 35-6 halftime edge.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football players, athletics staff evacuated from Kyle Field after bomb threat
Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex, housing Texas A&M’s football operations, were evacuated at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday due to a bomb threat, according to the Texas A&M University Police Department. The facility was given the all clear at 3:49 p.m., per a tweet from Code Maroon, and alarms within the stadium were silenced two minutes later.
Comments / 0