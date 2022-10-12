Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
Port Arthur News
Small business owners from across Southeast Texas join at symposium; share tips for successful future
Ledetria Beaudoin was so excited Wednesday night, she couldn’t sleep. It was only a matter of hours before the new business she co-owns with her brother Arthur Thomas and his wife Angela would cater their first event. “We’ve always been cooking,” Beaudoin said. “Arthur has been doing this on...
Thousands of jobs could be coming to Beaumont due to expansion efforts from global company
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of jobs and a slew of potential partnerships could be coming to Southeast Texas thanks to a global company's expansion efforts. OCI is a global company looking to build a facility in Beaumont. The new facility will sit across from its original location on Twin City Highway.
KFDM-TV
Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue
GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Season of Giving applications deadline approaches; help for nonprofits available
The Season of Giving is upon us with organizers looking to present grants to nonprofits working to make a difference in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. This time around, the Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG has an extended the award pool to $40,000. The increase in the funding from $25,000 in 2021 to the current $40,000 is made possible by the generous support of Sempra Infrastructure, which is Port Arthur LNG’s parent company.
KFDM-TV
Senior Expo 2022
KFDM/FOX4 is bringing the Senior Expo back to Southeast Texas! On November 3rd, we will host a fun, much needed day out for our most cherished generation. The Beaumont Civic Center will be packed with businesses ready to help our seniors and the entertainment stage will be buzzing with music, bingo, and guest speakers.
Port Arthur News
White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur
Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
KFDM-TV
The 2022 Groves Pecan Festival kicks off Thursday!
GROVES — The 2016 Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this Thursday, and Southeast Texans gathered to enjoy family and friends and to take a break from the upcoming election in a month. The fun lasts from October 13th through Sunday, October 16th. Release:. This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is...
therecordlive.com
City gives more for big Juneteenth Festival in 2023
Orange will be having an even bigger Juneteenth Festival in 2023 as the Orange City Council approved awarding the Krewe de Onyx, sponsor of the event, $45,000. The group also has a donation from Father Jim Sichko for $15,000. He announced the donation on his Facebook page in June after giving the sermon for the Sunday worship service.
Port Arthur-based organization offering free training course to help area students get jobs in construction industry
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A non-profit organization in Port Arthur is working with area students to prepare them for jobs within the construction industry. The Golden Triangle Empowerment Center, also known as GTEC, is offering a 10-week training course for those who would like to work in construction. According to the organization's website, they aspire to, "provide job training and placement services for overlooked and underserved communities in the Port Arthur area."
KFDM-TV
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Orange Leader
Community leader, businessman Frank David Claybar remembered for Orange County impact
Orange County is mourning the death of a longtime businessman who was also known for his contributions and service to the area in which he lived. Frank David Claybar, 74, died Oct. 6 at his home in Orange. Services are set for 11 a.m. Friday at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Beaumont native who played basketball in Europe uses culinary skills to bring unique taste to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — In addition to good music and company, unique and delicious food can be found at Cracklin Kings located in downtown Beaumont. “We got the etouffee,” Prentiss Semien, owner of Cracklin Kings, said. “We got the creole shrimp pasta”. (Editor's note: The above video is...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur Fire Department responds to fire at the German Pellets
PORT ARTHUR — Updated: One firefighter has suffered overheating from the extended work process and high humidity, according to information from the Port Arthur Fire Department's Facebook. Acadian Ambulance responded to provide medical assessment and standby during the incident. The company was found to not be following code requirements...
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. One of the biggest races for Jefferson County is for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. Democratic candidate Joseph Guillory II, Independent candidate Kyrin Baker and write-in candidate Brandon Bartie are facing off for the seat, hoping to replace current Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.
KFDM-TV
The Beaumont Children's Museum gears up for the 11th annual Touch-A-Truck event
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Children's Museum (BCM) will host the 11th annual Touch-A-Truck and S.T.E.A.M. event Saturday, October 15th 10am to 4pm. BCM is located at the Beaumont Civic Center and Beaumont Children’s Museum at 701 Main Street, Beaumont, TX 77701. This event allows kids and their families...
Orange Leader
POLICE: Man with Orange ties killed in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
Port Arthur News
Police identify man killed in Port Neches vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
Port Arthur News
Cajun Festival to highlight good food, music
ORANGE — Southeast Texas can catch some good music and food at the 13th Annual Gulf Coast Cajun Festival Saturday at V. F. W Post 2775, which is located at 5303 16th St. in Orange. Doors open at 9 a.m. with most of the action starting just after 10...
