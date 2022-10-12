ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
BEAUMONT, TX
Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue

GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
GROVES, TX
MARY MEAUX — Season of Giving applications deadline approaches; help for nonprofits available

The Season of Giving is upon us with organizers looking to present grants to nonprofits working to make a difference in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. This time around, the Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG has an extended the award pool to $40,000. The increase in the funding from $25,000 in 2021 to the current $40,000 is made possible by the generous support of Sempra Infrastructure, which is Port Arthur LNG’s parent company.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Senior Expo 2022

KFDM/FOX4 is bringing the Senior Expo back to Southeast Texas! On November 3rd, we will host a fun, much needed day out for our most cherished generation. The Beaumont Civic Center will be packed with businesses ready to help our seniors and the entertainment stage will be buzzing with music, bingo, and guest speakers.
BEAUMONT, TX
White Cane Awareness Day honored in Port Arthur

Hattie Harmason received a proclamation Tuesday naming Oct. 15, 2022 as White Cane Awareness Day in the city from Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie with Melissa Jackson and guide dog Liam nearby. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness Day every year on Oct. 15. Harmason said...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
The 2022 Groves Pecan Festival kicks off Thursday!

GROVES — The 2016 Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this Thursday, and Southeast Texans gathered to enjoy family and friends and to take a break from the upcoming election in a month. The fun lasts from October 13th through Sunday, October 16th. Release:. This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is...
GROVES, TX
City gives more for big Juneteenth Festival in 2023

Orange will be having an even bigger Juneteenth Festival in 2023 as the Orange City Council approved awarding the Krewe de Onyx, sponsor of the event, $45,000. The group also has a donation from Father Jim Sichko for $15,000. He announced the donation on his Facebook page in June after giving the sermon for the Sunday worship service.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur-based organization offering free training course to help area students get jobs in construction industry

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A non-profit organization in Port Arthur is working with area students to prepare them for jobs within the construction industry. The Golden Triangle Empowerment Center, also known as GTEC, is offering a 10-week training course for those who would like to work in construction. According to the organization's website, they aspire to, "provide job training and placement services for overlooked and underserved communities in the Port Arthur area."
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur Fire Department responds to fire at the German Pellets

PORT ARTHUR — Updated: One firefighter has suffered overheating from the extended work process and high humidity, according to information from the Port Arthur Fire Department's Facebook. Acadian Ambulance responded to provide medical assessment and standby during the incident. The company was found to not be following code requirements...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. One of the biggest races for Jefferson County is for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. Democratic candidate Joseph Guillory II, Independent candidate Kyrin Baker and write-in candidate Brandon Bartie are facing off for the seat, hoping to replace current Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
POLICE: Man with Orange ties killed in vehicle/bicycle collision

PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
ORANGE, TX
Cajun Festival to highlight good food, music

ORANGE — Southeast Texas can catch some good music and food at the 13th Annual Gulf Coast Cajun Festival Saturday at V. F. W Post 2775, which is located at 5303 16th St. in Orange. Doors open at 9 a.m. with most of the action starting just after 10...
ORANGE, TX

