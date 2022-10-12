Read full article on original website
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford was out at Robert C. Byrd for week eight of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down what to expect ahead of RCB hosting Fairmont Senior. Casey Kay chats...
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Mountaineers shined in a win against Baylor. 5 Sports Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down the matchup ahead of the game in the Mountaineer World Kickoff Show presented by Benny’s Boot Hill.
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Philip Barbour - River (OH)
People’s Bank Player of the Week: East Fairmont’s Alex Culp
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alex Culp played a pivotal role in the Bees’ overtime win against Philip Barbour on Friday, a victory that propelled them to be tied at No. 10 in the WVSSAC rankings and moved the team to 4-2 on the season. “It drives me knowing that...
C. Lynn Bennett
C. Lynn Bennett, 75 years old, passed away early morning on Friday, October 14, 2022. She had just gotten settled into Manchin Assisted Living, after a 3 week visit to the hospital where she recovered from Staph pneumonia. Unfortunately, her weakened lungs (stage 4 lung cancer) and congestive heart failure proved to be just too much.
WVU fans react to the season so far
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans packed Morgantown to cheer on the Mountaineers in their game against Baylor. Several fans told 5 News that they’re looking for more out of their favorite team. “I know our team has been amazing in the past. I just know that they are all...
Projecting WVU's Starting Five for the 2022-23 Season
Looking at who may be in the Mountaineers' starting lineup.
WVU preps for Baylors’ “fourth down” mentality
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU defense has to be ready to play fourth plays against Baylor. The bears have a willingness to go for it and a four downs mentality. Compared to their opponents, Baylor is averaging nearly three minutes more in time of possession, which cannot be ignored.
First at 4 Forum: Lily Wright
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lily Wright from AmeriCorps joined First at 4. She talked about a recent partnership between West Virginia University and The Ohio State University and how inflation affects food banks. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Seat Temperature After Baylor Win
Just when all hope seemed lost, the Mountaineers came back with a vengeance. In thrilling fashion on Thursday night, West Virginia defeated the Baylor Bears on a late Casey Legg field goal, 43-40. With many rumors swirling prior to the game regarding Neal Brown’s job security, this was certainly much...
Dixie Lea Ashcraft
Dixie Lea Ashcraft, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Mon General Hospital. She was born on April 23, 1948, in Rivesville, WV; a daughter of the late Guy Lester Phillips, Sr. and Goldie Virginia (Hawkins) Phillips Brotosky. Dixie is survived by her husband, Gerald Ashcraft of Fairmont; daughter and son in law, Cammie and George Bell, Jr. of Fairmont, grandchildren: Caleb Bell and girlfriend Tabby Gibson, and Laura Bell and boyfriend Caleb Melkus; special neices and nephews; and beloved pets, Snowbell and Rowdy. In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her five brothers: Paul Brotosky, James Lee Brotosky, Frank Brotosky, Robert Ruble, and Guy Phillips, Jr. Also, two sisters Bessie May Johnson and Della Bell. Dixie was an Avon saleswoman and loved spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Sunday October 16, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday October 17, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio,
James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio, 71, originally from North View area, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Clarksburg on July 28, 1951, the son of the late John James and Margaret Alice Barberio. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Casto...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Outduels Baylor in Big 12 Shootout
Recapping West Virginia's win over Baylor.
WATCH: WVU Football Sings Country Roads After Beating Baylor 43-40
Baylor has never won in Morgantown, and Mountaineer Nation reminded them. Sing along to Country Roads with 45,293 fans after tonight's victory!
GSU Women’s Basketball tops Preseason Poll
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year the entire state of West Virginia seemed to show their support for the Glenville State’s women basketball team as they made history. The reigning DII National Champions are the favorite in this year’s MEC preseason poll. With a vote conducted by the...
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4. He talked about the Hope Hill Sobering Center at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown and the need for this service in West Virginia. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton, 88, the only child of the late William Scott and Lelia Scott Miller and Charles Miller, took her wings on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Grant Town, WV. She attended and graduated from Dunbar High School. She later served as an officer for the Dunbar High School Homecoming Association. Marie was employed and retired from the Marion County Board of Education, where she started as a teacher’s aide and later became the secretary for the Child Nutrition Program. She was also a member of the Faithful 13 Club and the Red Hat Learners. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Good Hope Baptist Church was her Christian Home. There she served as church clerk, an usher, a missionary, and a devoted Sunday School Member. She was also on the planning committee for the Barrackville #7 Community Events. Marie was married to the late John Wesley Thornton, Sr. To this union, they had two sons, Marcus Thornton and the late John Thornton, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Marcus Thornton of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren: Jacinta Thornton of Fairmont, WV, Shawntra and Marcel Thornton, and Tony Outlaw, all of Suffolk, VA; one great grandson, Sedrick McGlaston, Jr. of Barrackville, WV; a devoted nephew, Dwight Thornton of Morgantown, WV; one brother-in-law, Arthur Thornton of Mt. Vernon, NY; a host of cousins, including Gloria Randle and Brenda Walker of Fairmont, WV and Roberta Lyle of Glasgow, VA; special friends, Asa and Delores Davison, Linda Meeks, Annette Taylor, Patricia Smith, Ophelia Sullivan, Beatrice Sullivan, Beverly Lewis, Denise Hayes, and Debbie Havlichek; and long term, devoted caregivers, McArthur and Mary Tate. In addition to her spouse, parents, and son, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Hannah Watson and aunt, Marie Edwards. Special thanks to the Hospice Corporation and caregivers, Edna Hickerson, Della, Trecie, and Qualynn. Visitation will be held at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be at the Good Hope Baptist Church, 433 School Street in Barrackville, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cornell Newbill officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WVU's Big 12 Home-and-Home Opponent Revealed for 2023-24 & 2024-25 Seasons
West Virginia will get to matchup with a familiar foe twice a year.
Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention. This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out. The baskets are filled with German...
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
