NC State Football Recruiting Update: 10/14/22

A week ago I reported on a bunch of football recruits who would be attending the NC State vs. FSU game last Saturday, but I have 3 more receivers to add to the list. Also, NC State has offered a QB in the 2025 recruiting class. 3-Star 2024 Wide Receiver...
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Dontrez Styles

Pat Sullivan, Scott Cherry, Melvin Scott. What do those Tar Heels have in common? All unsung players and all minimal contributors during the season who all came up big in the NCAA Tournament for North Carolina en route to a National Championship. In 2021-22, forward Dontrez Styles nearly joined that list. His clutch three to open overtime vs. Bayor in the second round helped UNC advance and avoid an all-time collapse.
RIVALS: Friedman Believes NC State’s 2023 Football Class is Most Underrated

This morning, 5 national recruiting gurus over at Rivals picked the most underrated 2023 recruiting class nationally, and Adam Friedman picked NC State’s 13-man 2023 class. Below is what Friedman had to say about the Pack’s 2023 football recruiting class:. Who has one of the best developmental programs...
UNC Recruiting: Can the Heels seal the deal and land 2023 four-star Zayden High?

In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.
Brian's Breakdown: How does NC State replace Dereon Seabron?

When Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh, he brought with him an offense that centers itself around pick-and-roll action: space the floor and work to bend the defense with efficient screen-dive decision-making. It’s a straightforward design: three or four shooters, at least one ball handler and one screener who dives to the rim. With that 4-around-1 approach, NC State has become one of the signature high-volume pick-and-roll offenses in the country.
Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Duke Blue Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2018. Duke and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
NC State Wearing Red-on-White-on-White UNI Combo Against Syracuse

#15 NC State will be wearing Red Helmets, White Jerseys and White Pants at #18 Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. Can I just say that the video below is the sickest uni combo reveal I’ve ever seen. Taking full advantage of the North Carolina State Fair opening today. NC State...
Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff

CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?

Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
Raleigh Gunman Killed ‘Dedicated’ Mom-of-Three as She Jogged Along River Trail

It has been less than 24 hours since Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a teenage gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her grieving father still can’t seem to believe his daughter is gone.“She’s a dedicated runner, a marathoner, an ultra-marathoner,” David Butler told The Daily Beast on Friday morning, referring to Karnatz, 49, in the present tense. “She has run the Boston Marathon several times, and several other marathons around the country. She loves to run along that Neuse River trail, which is where she was when she was attacked.”Karnatz was a school psychologist by training, although she hadn’t...
