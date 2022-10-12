Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
packinsider.com
NC State Football Recruiting Update: 10/14/22
A week ago I reported on a bunch of football recruits who would be attending the NC State vs. FSU game last Saturday, but I have 3 more receivers to add to the list. Also, NC State has offered a QB in the 2025 recruiting class. 3-Star 2024 Wide Receiver...
North Carolina vs. Duke Prediction: Tar Heels and Blue Devils Set for Key ACC Coastal Clash in Durham
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the North Carolina Tar Heels (UNC) vs. Duke Blue Devils ACC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Dontrez Styles
Pat Sullivan, Scott Cherry, Melvin Scott. What do those Tar Heels have in common? All unsung players and all minimal contributors during the season who all came up big in the NCAA Tournament for North Carolina en route to a National Championship. In 2021-22, forward Dontrez Styles nearly joined that list. His clutch three to open overtime vs. Bayor in the second round helped UNC advance and avoid an all-time collapse.
packinsider.com
RIVALS: Friedman Believes NC State’s 2023 Football Class is Most Underrated
This morning, 5 national recruiting gurus over at Rivals picked the most underrated 2023 recruiting class nationally, and Adam Friedman picked NC State’s 13-man 2023 class. Below is what Friedman had to say about the Pack’s 2023 football recruiting class:. Who has one of the best developmental programs...
North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers
The UNC basketball recruit is one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2024.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Can the Heels seal the deal and land 2023 four-star Zayden High?
In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.
Brian's Breakdown: How does NC State replace Dereon Seabron?
When Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh, he brought with him an offense that centers itself around pick-and-roll action: space the floor and work to bend the defense with efficient screen-dive decision-making. It’s a straightforward design: three or four shooters, at least one ball handler and one screener who dives to the rim. With that 4-around-1 approach, NC State has become one of the signature high-volume pick-and-roll offenses in the country.
packinsider.com
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Sticks up for NC State at ACC Tipoff
The ACC Tipoff has been going on in Charlotte the past two days, and to kick things off, Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke about a variety of topics, but on two occasions he went out of his way to go to bat for NC State. When talking about how well the...
CBS Sports
Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Duke Blue Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2018. Duke and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
packinsider.com
NC State Wearing Red-on-White-on-White UNI Combo Against Syracuse
#15 NC State will be wearing Red Helmets, White Jerseys and White Pants at #18 Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. Can I just say that the video below is the sickest uni combo reveal I’ve ever seen. Taking full advantage of the North Carolina State Fair opening today. NC State...
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts, Terquavion Smith & Jarkel Joiner Press Conference at ACC Tipoff: TRANSCRIPT
NC State Men’s Basketball was represented by Head Coach Kevin Keatts and Guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner at the ACC Tipoff event today. You can watch the video above from their press conference, or read the transcript below. Q. Coach, you know you’re coming off of a rough...
goduke.com
Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
cbs17
NC State cancels outdoor ‘Primetime with the Pack’ basketball tipoff due to threat of rain
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State has canceled its outdoor basketball season tip-off event because rainy weather is in the forecast. Program officials said Wednesday that the Primetime with the Pack event has been called off because of the potential for scattered storms and setup requirements on the plaza outside of PNC Arena.
247Sports
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
Photos: Historic images from the 1939 Duke-Carolina rivalry game
See historic images from the overflow crowd at Duke
Going to the NC State Fair? Here’s where to park, how to take a shuttle and more
A key — and sometimes stressful — part of planning a trip to the State Fair is figuring out where to park. We’ve broken down your options.
wkml.com
Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?
Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
Raleigh Gunman Killed ‘Dedicated’ Mom-of-Three as She Jogged Along River Trail
It has been less than 24 hours since Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a teenage gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her grieving father still can’t seem to believe his daughter is gone.“She’s a dedicated runner, a marathoner, an ultra-marathoner,” David Butler told The Daily Beast on Friday morning, referring to Karnatz, 49, in the present tense. “She has run the Boston Marathon several times, and several other marathons around the country. She loves to run along that Neuse River trail, which is where she was when she was attacked.”Karnatz was a school psychologist by training, although she hadn’t...
cbs17
16-year-old mass shooting victim was junior at Knightdale High, principal says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School. In a Friday morning statement, Principal Keith Richardson said Thompson was killed in the “tragic shooting on the Neuse River Greenway.”. “This...
