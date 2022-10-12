Lelia Marie Scott Thornton, 88, the only child of the late William Scott and Lelia Scott Miller and Charles Miller, took her wings on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Grant Town, WV. She attended and graduated from Dunbar High School. She later served as an officer for the Dunbar High School Homecoming Association. Marie was employed and retired from the Marion County Board of Education, where she started as a teacher’s aide and later became the secretary for the Child Nutrition Program. She was also a member of the Faithful 13 Club and the Red Hat Learners. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Good Hope Baptist Church was her Christian Home. There she served as church clerk, an usher, a missionary, and a devoted Sunday School Member. She was also on the planning committee for the Barrackville #7 Community Events. Marie was married to the late John Wesley Thornton, Sr. To this union, they had two sons, Marcus Thornton and the late John Thornton, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Marcus Thornton of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren: Jacinta Thornton of Fairmont, WV, Shawntra and Marcel Thornton, and Tony Outlaw, all of Suffolk, VA; one great grandson, Sedrick McGlaston, Jr. of Barrackville, WV; a devoted nephew, Dwight Thornton of Morgantown, WV; one brother-in-law, Arthur Thornton of Mt. Vernon, NY; a host of cousins, including Gloria Randle and Brenda Walker of Fairmont, WV and Roberta Lyle of Glasgow, VA; special friends, Asa and Delores Davison, Linda Meeks, Annette Taylor, Patricia Smith, Ophelia Sullivan, Beatrice Sullivan, Beverly Lewis, Denise Hayes, and Debbie Havlichek; and long term, devoted caregivers, McArthur and Mary Tate. In addition to her spouse, parents, and son, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Hannah Watson and aunt, Marie Edwards. Special thanks to the Hospice Corporation and caregivers, Edna Hickerson, Della, Trecie, and Qualynn. Visitation will be held at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be at the Good Hope Baptist Church, 433 School Street in Barrackville, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cornell Newbill officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

