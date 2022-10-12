Read full article on original website
Related
Gold and Blue Debut Review
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins gave fans a glimpse of the 2022-23 edition of the Mountaineer men's basketball team
WDTV
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Baylor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Mountaineers shined in a win against Baylor. 5 Sports Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down the matchup ahead of the game in the Mountaineer World Kickoff Show presented by Benny’s Boot Hill.
Projecting WVU's Starting Five for the 2022-23 Season
Looking at who may be in the Mountaineers' starting lineup.
WDTV
WVU fans react to the season so far
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans packed Morgantown to cheer on the Mountaineers in their game against Baylor. Several fans told 5 News that they’re looking for more out of their favorite team. “I know our team has been amazing in the past. I just know that they are all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford was out at Robert C. Byrd for week eight of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett broke down what to expect ahead of RCB hosting Fairmont Senior. Casey Kay chats...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU QB JT Daniels Connects with WR Kaden Prather for 24-Yard TD
MORGANTWON, W.Va – The Mountaineers came out of the locker room ready to go in the second half, capping off a 10-play drive with a touchdown to one of quarterback JT Daniels’ favorite targets. Wide receiver Kaden Prather grabbed a 24-yard pass for the score, tying the game...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Gives Coaching Advice to Joe Mazzulla
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Joe Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2019. Now, Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach for current head coach Ime Udoka, who is facing disciplinary action for a violation of the organization’s guidelines.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Seat Temperature After Baylor Win
Just when all hope seemed lost, the Mountaineers came back with a vengeance. In thrilling fashion on Thursday night, West Virginia defeated the Baylor Bears on a late Casey Legg field goal, 43-40. With many rumors swirling prior to the game regarding Neal Brown’s job security, this was certainly much...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top247 WVU commit Rodney Gallagher using AAB as proving ground
There are plenty of things Top247 receiver Rodney Gallagher is looking forward to in regards to the All-American Bowl in January. Being on the same field with so much elite talent, teaming up with future West Virginia commit Josiah Trotter, and also spending a week at receiver, a position he does not play exclusively with his Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands team.
WATCH: WVU Football Sings Country Roads After Beating Baylor 43-40
Baylor has never won in Morgantown, and Mountaineer Nation reminded them. Sing along to Country Roads with 45,293 fans after tonight's victory!
Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Baylor Preview + Prediction
Breaking down the Week 7 matchup between the Mountaineers and Bears.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football to Have Traditional Color Look on Thursday Night
West Virginia will have a traditional gold and blue look on Thursday night. The Mountaineers revealed a uniform combination of blue on gold on blue for their nationally televised Big 12 showdown with Baylor. WVU will wear blue helmets with gold for the logo, gold jerseys with blue numbers and lettering and blue pants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli
Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022 at 9 o’clock a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone. She was the loving wife of Joseph James Nardelli of Clarksburg. She was the caring mother of the deceased Teresa (Nardelli) Romano and her husband Leonard of Ocoee, FL, Louis G. Nardelli and his wife Karen of Clarksburg, Joseph Nardelli Jr. of Clarksburg, and the deceased Regina (Nardelli) Southern of Clarksburg. Stella was the proud grandmother (Nunny) of nine grandchildren (David, Louie, Natalie, John, Tara, Jordan, Hunter, Brandon and Lee) and twelve great-grandchildren.
WDTV
Dixie Lea Ashcraft
Dixie Lea Ashcraft, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Mon General Hospital. She was born on April 23, 1948, in Rivesville, WV; a daughter of the late Guy Lester Phillips, Sr. and Goldie Virginia (Hawkins) Phillips Brotosky. Dixie is survived by her husband, Gerald Ashcraft of Fairmont; daughter and son in law, Cammie and George Bell, Jr. of Fairmont, grandchildren: Caleb Bell and girlfriend Tabby Gibson, and Laura Bell and boyfriend Caleb Melkus; special neices and nephews; and beloved pets, Snowbell and Rowdy. In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her five brothers: Paul Brotosky, James Lee Brotosky, Frank Brotosky, Robert Ruble, and Guy Phillips, Jr. Also, two sisters Bessie May Johnson and Della Bell. Dixie was an Avon saleswoman and loved spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Sunday October 16, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday October 17, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio,
James Fortune “Jimmie” Barberio, 71, originally from North View area, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born in Clarksburg on July 28, 1951, the son of the late John James and Margaret Alice Barberio. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Casto...
WDTV
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton
Lelia Marie Scott Thornton, 88, the only child of the late William Scott and Lelia Scott Miller and Charles Miller, took her wings on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Grant Town, WV. She attended and graduated from Dunbar High School. She later served as an officer for the Dunbar High School Homecoming Association. Marie was employed and retired from the Marion County Board of Education, where she started as a teacher’s aide and later became the secretary for the Child Nutrition Program. She was also a member of the Faithful 13 Club and the Red Hat Learners. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family. Good Hope Baptist Church was her Christian Home. There she served as church clerk, an usher, a missionary, and a devoted Sunday School Member. She was also on the planning committee for the Barrackville #7 Community Events. Marie was married to the late John Wesley Thornton, Sr. To this union, they had two sons, Marcus Thornton and the late John Thornton, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Marcus Thornton of Suffolk, VA; four grandchildren: Jacinta Thornton of Fairmont, WV, Shawntra and Marcel Thornton, and Tony Outlaw, all of Suffolk, VA; one great grandson, Sedrick McGlaston, Jr. of Barrackville, WV; a devoted nephew, Dwight Thornton of Morgantown, WV; one brother-in-law, Arthur Thornton of Mt. Vernon, NY; a host of cousins, including Gloria Randle and Brenda Walker of Fairmont, WV and Roberta Lyle of Glasgow, VA; special friends, Asa and Delores Davison, Linda Meeks, Annette Taylor, Patricia Smith, Ophelia Sullivan, Beatrice Sullivan, Beverly Lewis, Denise Hayes, and Debbie Havlichek; and long term, devoted caregivers, McArthur and Mary Tate. In addition to her spouse, parents, and son, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Hannah Watson and aunt, Marie Edwards. Special thanks to the Hospice Corporation and caregivers, Edna Hickerson, Della, Trecie, and Qualynn. Visitation will be held at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be at the Good Hope Baptist Church, 433 School Street in Barrackville, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cornell Newbill officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
Patricia Ann Johnson
Patricia Ann Johnson, 72, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Thursday October 13, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Clarksburg Nursing Home and Rehabilitation. Patricia was born in Weston on March 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Russell Denver Forinash and Velva Marie...
WDTV
Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention. This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out. The baskets are filled with German...
Restaurant Road Trip: Peggy’s Home Cookin
As we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it.
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
Comments / 0