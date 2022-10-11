HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO