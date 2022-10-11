Read full article on original website
Cleveland County elementary school locked down after ‘major disturbance’ nearby
SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Washington Elementary School in Shelby was locked down Thursday after a “major disturbance” involving deputies happened nearby, according to Cleveland County Schools. Officials said the elementary school was locked down as a precaution until the law enforcement activity was resolved. “Our wonderful Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and has been […]
Charlotte Man Wins 150,000 And Gets to Do What He’s Been Dreaming Of
67-year-old Thomas Pharr of Charlotte says he has wanted to fix up his house for a long time and now that dream can finally come true. Sometimes when you put your thoughts and wishes out there, they find their way to you and that is exactly what happened with Thomas and his wife.
There are still 900 openings for free pre-K in Mecklenburg County
Pre-kindergarten is one of the ways Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and county leaders hope to boost learning. This year there are still about 900 pre-K openings, most of them in schools that serve low-income families. The lesson at Nana’s Place in northeast Charlotte revolves around a familiar tale. “Run, run as...
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
NC A&T student designs sneakers for Nike honoring HBCUs
A Charlotte native is a part of a campaign with Nike that highlights HBCUs like North Carolina A&T.
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
Charlotte man wins $200K on 2nd chance scratch-off drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man won big on a second chance scratch-off drawing, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday. Charlotte resident Herbert Rivenbark bought a ‘Multiply the Cash’ scratch-off ticket and won on a second chance, where players can scan tickets into accounts for an automatic chance to win in the […]
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
Deputies: 2 charged in connection with shooting at home near Cleveland County school
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been charged in connection with a shooting at a home near a Cleveland County elementary school Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene, where several patrol cars could be seen on Stony Point Road near...
Convicted felon arrested after shooting into CATS bus in southeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A convicted felon is accused of firing a shot at the side of a CATS bus in southeast Charlotte Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Ellington Street and...
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who was responsible for shooting and killing a popular Charlotte rapper. Police said the deadly shooting happened Saturday, Aug. 13, around 2 a.m. Officers said Jamir Rucks was driving near the 7700 block of South...
Death Investigation Underway after Disabled Vet Dies In East Charlotte House Fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire on Eastbrook Road in Charlotte Monday night claimed the life of a disabled veteran. Todd Anthony was a proud Marine who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and was confined to a wheelchair. His brothers say he died at the top of the stairs because he couldn’t walk.
66-year-old woman, husband play waiting game to get concealed-carry permits
CHARLOTTE — Joyce Upchurch said she doesn’t feel safe in her northeast Charlotte community and decided to get a concealed-carry permit for a gun. However, she said the process has been long. Upchurch contacted Channel 9 anchor Jonathan Lowe who investigated why it is taking so long for...
Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Community mourns of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher
The filing claims there could be more than 25,000 creditors, coming close to 150 million. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation and interference by that council member. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire took place...
