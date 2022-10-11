ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Cleveland County elementary school locked down after ‘major disturbance’ nearby

SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Washington Elementary School in Shelby was locked down Thursday after a “major disturbance” involving deputies happened nearby, according to Cleveland County Schools. Officials said the elementary school was locked down as a precaution until the law enforcement activity was resolved. “Our wonderful Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and has been […]
SHELBY, NC
WCNC

Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
YORK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Nevada State
State
South Dakota State
WCNC

Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man wins $200K on 2nd chance scratch-off drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man won big on a second chance scratch-off drawing, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday. Charlotte resident Herbert Rivenbark bought a ‘Multiply the Cash’ scratch-off ticket and won on a second chance, where players can scan tickets into accounts for an automatic chance to win in the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Wilson
Queen City News

Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Dakota Marker#Kolo 8 News#Spartanburg Co
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Community mourns of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher

The filing claims there could be more than 25,000 creditors, coming close to 150 million. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation and interference by that council member. Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The fire took place...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy