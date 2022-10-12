Read full article on original website
Peter Thiel’s midterm bet: the billionaire seeking to disrupt America’s democracy
Peter Thiel is far from the first billionaire who has wielded his fortune to try to influence the course of American politics. But in an election year when democracy itself is said to be on the ballot, he stands out for assailing a longstanding governing system that he has described as “deranged” and in urgent need of “course correction”.
Justice Dept. asks court to end arbiter's review of Trump documents
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked an appeals court to end a third-party review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Florida home, arguing that a judge should not have appointed an independent arbiter as the former president battles a criminal investigation into his handling of sensitive government records.
New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
LONDON — (AP) — Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt,...
A rare Roman-era mosaic is uncovered during the excavation of an old building in Syria
Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, with officials describing it as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago.
