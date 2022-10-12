Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
msn.com
Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
Yahoo!
FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high
Global stock markets had a rollercoaster ride on Thursday after initially slumping into the red, and then dramatically recovering, after US inflation came in above expectations for September. In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) ended almost 0.4% higher on the day, making up some of its losses after plunging to...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
Stocks Higher, Bank of England, Intel, Credit Suisse, PepsiCo - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, October 12:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Earnings, Inflation Data Loom. U.S. equity futures moved higher Wednesday as investors braced for another potentially volatile session on Wall Street heading into a series of inflation readings and earnings reports that could upend the market's modest October rally.
U.S. dollar gains as investors brace for another strong inflation data this week
SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week firmly on Monday, with a strong U.S. labour market reinforcing bets on higher interest rates as traders braced for data expected to show stubbornly high inflation.
As the 3rd-quarter reporting season begins, markets are bracing for signs of a recession that could send stocks into a deeper bear market
Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'll be handling the newsletter this week from Los Angeles. Another big week is shaping up as the third-quarter reporting season gets underway. PepsiCo will report Wednesday, Delta Air Lines will report Thursday, and top Wall Street banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are due on Friday.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower After Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
Wednesday's choppy trading ended with a loss for stocks. Modest declines for the Nasdaq Composite (-0.1% at 10,417) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.3% at 3,577) had the two indexes extending their losing streaks to six days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.1% to 29,210. In focus today...
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
NBC New York
Jamie Dimon Says Expect ‘Other Surprises' From Choppy Markets After U.K. Pensions Nearly Imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
CNBC
Gold gains as U.S. Fed minutes pressure dollar
Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from a drop in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from a drop...
invezz.com
Crypto, stocks slammed after hot US inflation data
Cypto and stocks prices fell sharply after US inflation data came in hotter than expected. CPI rose 0.4% MoM and core CPI jumped 6.6% YoY to highest level since 1982. Bitcoin fell to lows of $18,300 while Wall Street opened lower as premarket gains vanished. Cryptocurrencies prices fell on Thursday...
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's UK-led risk-on rally falters, bears watching 0.9632
EUR/USD fell on Friday after rebound attempts in the last two days were thwarted by technical resistance and a shift back toward risk aversion due to sharp UK policy swings [nL1N31F0C1][nL8N31F45J], with Thursday's 0.9632 trough now the last key support before September's 0.9528 20-year low. Oct 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank, Treasury yields spike as jobs report dashes hopes of Fed pivot
U.S. stocks cratered on Friday in their worst day since the throes of September's sell-off after the government's monthly employment report showed labor conditions remained tight last month despite a slowdown in hiring — dashing any hopes the Federal Reserve will pivot on its aggressive rate hiking path. The...
