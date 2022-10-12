ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
msn.com

Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
STOCKS
Yahoo!

FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

Global stock markets had a rollercoaster ride on Thursday after initially slumping into the red, and then dramatically recovering, after US inflation came in above expectations for September. In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) ended almost 0.4% higher on the day, making up some of its losses after plunging to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Inflation#Imf#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Pan European#The Bank Of England
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

As the 3rd-quarter reporting season begins, markets are bracing for signs of a recession that could send stocks into a deeper bear market

Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'll be handling the newsletter this week from Los Angeles. Another big week is shaping up as the third-quarter reporting season gets underway. PepsiCo will report Wednesday, Delta Air Lines will report Thursday, and top Wall Street banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley are due on Friday.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold gains as U.S. Fed minutes pressure dollar

Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from a drop in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, drawing support from a drop...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Crypto, stocks slammed after hot US inflation data

Cypto and stocks prices fell sharply after US inflation data came in hotter than expected. CPI rose 0.4% MoM and core CPI jumped 6.6% YoY to highest level since 1982. Bitcoin fell to lows of $18,300 while Wall Street opened lower as premarket gains vanished. Cryptocurrencies prices fell on Thursday...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD's UK-led risk-on rally falters, bears watching 0.9632

EUR/USD fell on Friday after rebound attempts in the last two days were thwarted by technical resistance and a shift back toward risk aversion due to sharp UK policy swings [nL1N31F0C1][nL8N31F45J], with Thursday's 0.9632 trough now the last key support before September's 0.9528 20-year low. Oct 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy