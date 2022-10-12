ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

George Frost
3d ago

Home sell are going to fall and people who already bought homes won’t be able to pay for the insurance on a new home so now you will have a bank with homes that can’t sell you people are making a big big mistake

KNOE TV8

Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

La. Dept. of Insurance approves 63% Citizens rate increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning January 1, 2023. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates

A carbon capture facility. (Canva image) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project. The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Guest column: Climate and insurance create to a perfect storm of challenges for Louisiana

Like a lot of people in Louisiana, the company that provided my homeowners insurance went bankrupt this year. Finding a new insurance company was stressful, though a kind and capable insurance agent made the process a little easier. I eventually obtained coverage through Louisiana Citizens, our state-run insurer of last resort. My annual premium increased by nearly $2,000, and is now 50% higher than my previous premium.
LOUISIANA STATE
fortworthinc.com

Clearfork Midstream Announces Commercial Agreements of its Haynesville Assets in North Louisiana

Fort Worth-based Clearfork Midstream LLC announced this week the signing of several new producer-customer commercial agreements and treating capacity expansions on its Holly System in North Louisiana. The announcement highlights Clearfork’s continued commercial success and growth following its acquisition in February 2022 of a natural gas gathering and treating platform...
CADDO PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Golden Corral

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Shelley Lynn Corrent and Khisha Harris join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Shelley and Khisha discuss the re-opening of the West Monroe Golden Corral as well as possible employment opportunities at the restaurant. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE

