Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years

Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 3 more years in jail
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday convicted a Japanese journalist of violating immigration law, adding three years to the seven-year prison sentence he was handed last week for filming an anti-government protest, a Japanese diplomat said.Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, after taking images and videos of a small flash protest against last year's military takeover. He was sentenced last week to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, with the sentences to be served concurrently.Tetsuo Kitada, deputy...
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 3 years for graft -source
Oct 12 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison on charges of accepting a bribe, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Japanese filmmaker held in Myanmar gets three more years in prison
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A Myanmar court sentenced Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota to an additional three years in prison on Wednesday on charges of violating an immigration law, the Japanese government said, bringing the total term of his incarceration to 10 years.
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Washington Examiner
Taliban execute Tajiks during searches
Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
Popculture
Filmmaker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in military-ruled Myanmar. On Wednesday, a military court sentenced Kubota to three years in prison for sedition and seven years for violating a law on telecommunications, a Japanese foreign ministry official confirmed, according to The Japan Times. Kubota will serve the terms concurrently.
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition military coup leader guarantees his safety
Burkina Faso’s self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday’s coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
Cambodian court sets massive fine for top opposition figure
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia on Friday imposed a heavy fine on a leading opposition politician after finding him guilty of defamation for saying that nationwide local elections in June were unfair. Son Chhay, deputy president of the Candlelight Party, had said in an online...
Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba left the country for Togo Sunday two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalize. Damiba’s departure was confirmed by...
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering allowing some Venezuelans seeking humanitarian entry into the United States to apply from Venezuela or a third country to reduce illegal border crossings, two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Tuesday.
WTOP
UK prime minister to hold news conference amid pressure to U-turn on economic package that sparked market turmoil
LONDON (AP) — UK prime minister to hold news conference amid pressure to U-turn on economic package that sparked market turmoil. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
U.K.・
WTOP
Turkey’s president says authorities will immediately start studying Russia’s offer to make Turkey a gas hub
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says authorities will immediately start studying Russia’s offer to make Turkey a gas hub. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi’s prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
Seven killed in unrest in Iran's Kurdish region, rights group says
DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed during protests in Kurdish regions of Iran overnight, a rights group said, as authorities pursued a deadly crackdown on nationwide demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of morality police.
Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award
GENEVA (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award on Monday and gave credit to the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016. Merkel said she would donate the $150,000 prize for the UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award to four other regional laureates who were also recognized at a Geneva ceremony. Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, welcomed Merkel and presented her with the award after hailing “her leadership, her courage, her compassion, her positive, principled influence in Europe and in the world.” Merkel, who has not made many public appearances since leaving office in December, praised others for the welcome that she oversaw at a time when many Syrians were fleeing entrenched conflict at home — a conflict that continues today.
US News and World Report
India Axes Rule on Kashmir Voting Rights After Political Parties' Outcry
SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - India scrapped on Thursday a rule granting voting rights to new residents of its Jammu and Kashmir region after widespread anger among political parties, who labelled it a bid to change the demographics of the country's only Muslim-majority region. Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion
Funerals for the miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 40 people
