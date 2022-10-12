Read full article on original website
'Bucha Became the Turning Point,' Says Russian Journalist
Ekaterina Fomina lived her whole life in Moscow. And although the investigative journalist studied for a year abroad, leaving Russia was never her plan. But when Moscow invaded Ukraine, the pressure on Fomina and her news outlet, iStories, ratcheted up. iStories, which is registered outside Russia, was designated a foreign...
Will Putin Use Nuclear Weapons? Watch These Indicators
If Vladimir Putin were to decide to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, would we know ahead of launch? If so, how exactly would we know?. Not since the early days of the war in Ukraine have these questions felt so urgent. As Putin has suffered battlefield setbacks and illegally annexed Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine, he has repeatedly threatened to make use of his country’s nuclear weapons—appearing to implicitly extend the protection of Russia’s nuclear arsenal over lands that Ukrainian forces could soon seek to retake. U.S. officials have underscored the gravity of the situation as well; President Joe Biden recently traced a direct line from what he deemed the serious risk of Putin going nuclear to “Armageddon.”
Drones Hit Area of Ukraine’s Capital as Russia Continues Aerial Attacks
Ukrainian officials said Thursday the country’s capital region was hit by Iranian-made drones operated by Russian forces, while Ukraine’s military said Russian missiles had hit 40 different settlements throughout the country during the past day. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said the drones hit “critical...
Russian Forces Launch More Airstrikes Against Ukrainian Cities
Russian forces continued to bombard Ukrainian cities, launching at least four missile strikes on the second largest city of Kharkiv as Ukraine fought back by firing artillery inside Russia and hitting an ammunition depot. Multiple explosions were reported Friday at the facility in the Belgorod region of Russia. The attack...
US Announces $725M More in Military Aid for Ukraine
The United States will send $725 million in military assistance to Ukraine, the White House said Friday, the latest U.S. security package to help Kyiv and the first since Russia's widespread missile attacks on Ukraine's civilian population. U.S. officials said the aid package does not include significant new capabilities or...
UN General Assembly Rejects Russia’s 'Referendums,' 'Annexation' in Ukraine
New york — The international community sent a clear message to Moscow on Wednesday, declaring the country’s so-called referendums and attempted annexation of parts of Ukraine illegal and invalid under international law. In its strongest show of support for Ukraine since Moscow’s February 24 invasion, the U.N. General...
Russian, Turkish Leaders Meet Again as West Voices Concern
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Thursday for the fourth time in as many months. The frequent meetings and close ties are fueling concerns among Turkey’s Western allies that Ankara is circumventing sanctions against Russia. The latest encounter was in Astana...
ICRC Calls for Access to All Russian, Ukrainian POWs
Geneva — The International Committee of the Red Cross is calling on both Russia and Ukraine to grant it unimpeded access to all prisoners of war being held by each side. The ICRC has been working since late February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, to obtain access to all prisoners of war. The Swiss-based aid agency says its teams have been trying to check on their condition and treatment and keep their families informed about their loved ones.
IMF Countries Call on Russia to End Its War in Ukraine
Washington — International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a...
Top US General: Russia’s Indiscriminate Missile Attacks a ‘War Crime'
NATO defense ministers on Wednesday discussed ways to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems to combat the barrages of missiles from Russia on civilian targets throughout Ukraine -- a bombardment the top U.S. general has called a “war crime.” VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.
US National Security Strategy Navigates Geopolitical, Transnational Challenges
White house — The United States this week released itsNational Security Strategy (NSS), a 48-page document that lays out what President Joe Biden considers the country’s gravest challenges and how his administration plans to navigate them at home and abroad. The congressionally mandated NSS describes a Biden doctrine...
VOA Interview: John Kirby
White house — VOA Persian Service correspondent Farhad Pouladi spoke with U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby about Iranian protests and the stalled diplomatic process on the Iran nuclear deal, the latest on the war in Ukraine, and the Biden administration's plan to deal with Saudi Arabia following the decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production targets.
China Party Congress: What Would Xi Third Term Mean for Africa?
Johannesburg, South Africa — Under President Xi Jinping, China's engagement with Africa reached new heights, economically and diplomatically. During nearly 10 years in power, Xi's trademark Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) saw massive infrastructure projects rolled out across the continent, his government tripled China's financial commitments at the first Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held under his tenure, and also swayed more African governments to support Beijing's positions at the United Nations.
UN Weekly Roundup: October 8-14, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. UNGA declares Russian ‘annexation’ of Ukrainian territories invalid. In its strongest show of support for Ukraine since Moscow’s February 24 invasion, the...
US Army Veteran Dies Fighting as Volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: first, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
Estonian Volunteers Train for a Day They Hope Will Never Come
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the other small ex-Soviet republics watch the advancing Ukrainian army with hope, but also with concern. The fear that Russia could one day fall on them is palpable and has led to the mobilization of civil society, such as – in Estonia – with volunteer groups like the Estonian Defense League. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in Tallinn.
Saudi Arabia, United States Clash Over Why OPEC+ Cut Target
CAIRO — Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" criticism of an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections and said on Thursday that Washington's request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences. The White House...
Biden to Work With Congress on Consequences for Saudi Arabia
Congressional Democrats are introducing legislation to suspend US arms sales to Saudi Arabia after the kingdom sided with Russia to cut oil production at last week's OPEC+ meeting. The White House says President Joe Biden is open to working closely with Congress to "recalibrate" ties with Riyadh. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
China's Xi Poised to Triumph at 20th Party Congress
HONG KONG — The Chinese Communist Party will hold its most important meeting starting Sunday. And with the party exerting exclusive control over the world's most populous nation and second-biggest economy, it's a big deal. At the party's national congress, held every five years, officials will be appointed to...
Rare Anti-Xi Protest in Beijing as China Prepares to Host Party Congress
WASHGINTON — China’s Communist Party is holding a key political meeting in Beijing on Sunday, where there is little doubt that the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, will be confirmed for an unprecedented third five-year term as the party’s general secretary. As is typical for this twice-a-decade...
