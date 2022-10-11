Verdagy, a pioneer in scaling electrolyzer technologies for industrial markets, demonstrated the commercial efficacy of its water electrolysis technology, eDynamic, with two milestones on the path to cost-effective hydrogen at scale. Verdagy is engineering the world's largest membrane-based electrochemical cells to drive down the investment and energy required for generating industrial hydrogen. The recent successful pilots validate the durability and scalability of its technology:

