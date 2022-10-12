Read full article on original website
Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue
GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
The 2022 Groves Pecan Festival kicks off Thursday!
GROVES — The 2016 Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this Thursday, and Southeast Texans gathered to enjoy family and friends and to take a break from the upcoming election in a month. The fun lasts from October 13th through Sunday, October 16th. Release:. This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is...
Southeast Texans gather for the 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — The 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival Groves Pecan Festival underway. It's a chance to enjoy rides and food. The festival also provides a major boost to the city's economy. Fox 4/KFDM's Skylar Williams reports.
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Stop work order in place at German Pellets facility in Port Arthur following fire
The Port Arthur Fire Marshal has issued a stop work order at Woodville Pellets Industrial Facility -- known as German Pellets -- in Port Arthur after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fire Marshal's Office, it issued the order due to the company not following code...
The Beaumont Children's Museum gears up for the 11th annual Touch-A-Truck event
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Children's Museum (BCM) will host the 11th annual Touch-A-Truck and S.T.E.A.M. event Saturday, October 15th 10am to 4pm. BCM is located at the Beaumont Civic Center and Beaumont Children’s Museum at 701 Main Street, Beaumont, TX 77701. This event allows kids and their families...
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 366 in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — A bicyclist has died after he was struck Wednesday night by a vehicle on Highway 366 in Port Neches. The fatal accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Highway 366. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Judge Brad Burnett was called to...
Port Arthur Police Department, Harris County Task Force apprehend murder suspect
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department say they have apprehended a subject with a murder warrant out of Harris County in a joint operation with the Harris County Task Force. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Savannah Ave in Port Arthur. Three individuals...
PN-G community mourning student's death
PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
First responders rescue men after boat overturns in Sabine Lake
PORT ARTHUR — First responders rescued two men after their boat capsized Tuesday night in Sabine Lake near the Pleasure Island Marina. The Port Arthur Fire Department says three men were in an 8-10 foot boat when the plug came loose. Water began pouring into the boat and it...
The #KFDMTailgate Party - Week 8
TEXAS — It's Week 8 and we're taking the #KFDMTailgate Party to the 1st place battle in 10-4A-I between Vidor and Lumberton. We'll be live at Raider Stadium Friday night with a pregame preview, highlights lead off the big show, and our Word of the Week feature returns. Join...
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
DEVELOPING: Grand jury indicts teacher on charge of Improper Relationship with Student
HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County grand jury has indicted a teacher on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. Sheriff Davis says Theresa Pinckney, 41, surrendered on two indictments for Improper Relationship Between Educator...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month calls attention to victims and families
BEAUMONT — October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, calling attention to a crime that affects victims and their families. Family Services of Southeast Texas, a non-profit organization, uses grants and other resources to help families and victims of domestic violence. The organization offers counseling, education and shelter to victims.
Teacher booked into Hardin County Jail following Improper Relationship indictments
HARDIN COUNTY — A teacher indicted on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student was booked into the Hardin County Jail late Thursday night. The Hardin County grand jury indicted Theresa Michelle Pinckney, 41, of Lumberton. on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
UPDATE: Man dies of injuries from auto-pedestrian crash in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A man has died of his injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash on College Street in Beaumont. He's the fourth man in the area to die in auto-pedestrian crashes since Saturday. Beaumont Police say the victim was struck at about 8:30 Tuesday night in the 4500 block of...
Nederland ISD says threat on YouTube site during football game prompts extra security
NEDERLAND — The Nederland ISD says a threat posted to a YouTube site during the live stream of Thursday night's football game is prompting extra security in the district. The district says Nederland Police investigated the threat to student safety made on the YouTube posting site during Thursday night's live stream of the Nederland vs. Ft. Bend Marshall football game.
Beaumont man arrested on drug charges including 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone
BEAUMONT — Bryan Joseph Minnard from Beaumont has been arrested on drug charges. Officers made a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Rivercrest Thursday evening. At this time the officers located 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of suspected Soma pills, 16 grams of suspected Oxycodone, and a large sum of money.
Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
Mother of children involved in horrific I-10 crash: "I just want my son back"
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A fatal rollover on Interstate 10 near Smith Road claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy from the Atlanta area and forever changed his family's lives. Troopers say a driver cut off the SUV in which the child was a passenger early in the morning on Sunday, October 9, one of 11 family members who were traveling to Houston in the SUV.
