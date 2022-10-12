Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
abccolumbia.com
No one hurt in train and tractor-trailer collision in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – City of Orangeburg officials say no one is hurt following a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer this morning. It happened at the intersection of Magnolia Street & Whaley Street. According to investigators, Broughton at Magnolia and Stonewall Jackson near the armory at...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington man sentenced to 7 years in deadly boat crash
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison. for a boat crash that killed two people in August of 2020. Dylan Steele pled guilty to two felony charges of boating under the influence resulting in death as well as other and other charges.
abccolumbia.com
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to prison in Newberry Co. boat crash that killed 2, SCDNR says
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said a man from Lexington was sentenced to prison in a boat crash that killed two people in August of 2020. SCDNR said Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced on Oct. 10, 2022, in Newberry County court...
Fairfield Road convenience store suffers burn damage in Friday morning fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that erupted at a Columbia convenience store early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the incident happened at the Fast Point store on Farrow Road around 2:30 a.m. Arriving crews found fire coming from the front and right side of the building.
The Post and Courier
Second Columbia-area student arrested over hoax shooter calls
COLUMBIA — A 14-year-old was arrested on Oct. 13 after the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he called Keenan High School administration and said there would be a shooting on campus. His arrest on Oct. 13 is the second the sheriff’s department has made in connection with threats made...
abccolumbia.com
Free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing at COMET Central
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The COMET is giving out free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing. The transit company will hold the event on Oct. 24 from 9 am- 2 pm at Comet Central, 1745 Sumter Street. Vaccine recipients will receive $50 gift cards as an incentive. For more information on the...
Photo released of truck possibly tied to Pelion arson investigation
PELION, S.C. — Pelion Police have released surveillance video they believe may be connected to an arson investigation that has been underway since late August. The fire happened on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Summerland Court around 11:45 p.m. The fire resulted in heavy damage to a...
counton2.com
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt, couple killed in weekend triple homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those who loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
WIS-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
WCNC
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
abccolumbia.com
State Fair holds sensory-friendly hours for fairgoers with special needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The rides and attractions at the South Carolina State Fair were a little more quiet this morning. The fair had “sensory-friendly” hours from 10 a.m. to noon for children and adults with autism and other sensory processing disorders. Lights and music were off...
The Post and Courier
Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant
COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 blocks all lanes near Saint Andrews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of traffic are blocked on I-26 East near exit 108. The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
