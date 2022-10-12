ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer. Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
COLUMBIA, SC
No one hurt in train and tractor-trailer collision in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – City of Orangeburg officials say no one is hurt following a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer this morning. It happened at the intersection of Magnolia Street & Whaley Street. According to investigators, Broughton at Magnolia and Stonewall Jackson near the armory at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Lexington man sentenced to 7 years in deadly boat crash

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison. for a boat crash that killed two people in August of 2020. Dylan Steele pled guilty to two felony charges of boating under the influence resulting in death as well as other and other charges.
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC
Fairfield Road convenience store suffers burn damage in Friday morning fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that erupted at a Columbia convenience store early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the incident happened at the Fast Point store on Farrow Road around 2:30 a.m. Arriving crews found fire coming from the front and right side of the building.
COLUMBIA, SC
Second Columbia-area student arrested over hoax shooter calls

COLUMBIA — A 14-year-old was arrested on Oct. 13 after the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he called Keenan High School administration and said there would be a shooting on campus. His arrest on Oct. 13 is the second the sheriff’s department has made in connection with threats made...
COLUMBIA, SC
Free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing at COMET Central

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The COMET is giving out free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing. The transit company will hold the event on Oct. 24 from 9 am- 2 pm at Comet Central, 1745 Sumter Street. Vaccine recipients will receive $50 gift cards as an incentive. For more information on the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant

COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 blocks all lanes near Saint Andrews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of traffic are blocked on I-26 East near exit 108. The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
COLUMBIA, SC

