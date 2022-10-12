ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poseyville, IN

Photo Gallery: Heritage Hills vs Southridge Football

Last Friday night in Huntingburg the Heritage Hills football team went up against the rival team of Southridge. The Patriots fell to the Class 3A, No. 11 ranked Raiders 35-7. You can read the full story in this week’s edition of the Spencer County Leader!. Photos by Sierra Bruggeman.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WTVW

Home Team Friday

Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack. A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Memorial vs. Washington boys soccer regionals

Trump subpoena on voters’ minds ahead of midterms. Reoccurring water outages impact an entire community. Reoccurring water outages impact an entire community. It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather. Toyota Indiana president Leah Curry...
WASHINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Hoses Hockey Team hosting benefit game for deputy battling cancer

Evansville's one-and-only firefighter hockey team is hosting a benefit game to support a Vanderburgh County deputy and his family in his battle against cancer. The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team says it's hosting a benefit hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 12, for Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Cutrell. In July...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County

Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

14 News mourns loss of former News Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is sad to learn of the passing of our former News Director and friend, Scott Galloway. An Owensboro native, Scott began working for WFIE in the late 80′s and worked up the ranks. He was a photojournalist, an assignment editor, and an assistant news director before he earned the position of News Director.
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Video shows smoke from field fire in Daviess County

Video shows smoke from field fire in Daviess County.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Habitat for Humanity hosts first youth camp in Owensboro

Some Owensboro area kids are spending the day at a camp run by an organization more known for building homes.
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Old Henderson Road Fatality

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jasper celebrates winning ‘Strongest Town’ competition

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper celebrated following its win in the “Strongest Town” competition. The celebration took place at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium on Wednesday evening. President of Strong Towns, Charles Marohn Jr. spoke at the event. Those who attended were able to grab...
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert seeking District 1 Greater Jasper School Board seat

Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert is seeking election to the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Board District 1 seat. Dr. Englert is a Jasper High School graduate who attended Indiana University before completing medical school and ophthalmology residency at Duke University. Afterward, she completed a pediatric ophthalmology fellowship in Charleston, S.C. She returned to Southern Indiana in 1999 after being offered a position in Evansville.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Nice Seasonable Weekend on the Way

Red Flag WARNING (High Fire Danger) Noon to 7pm Friday​​. OVERNIGHT: Clear. Chilly with Lows 36-42 (Northeast to Southwest…39-40 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:58. FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Late. Very Windy with Highs 69-75 (Northwest to South…72-74 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 20-30 FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 39-52 (Northwest to Southeast…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?

Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
EVANSVILLE, IN

