EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is sad to learn of the passing of our former News Director and friend, Scott Galloway. An Owensboro native, Scott began working for WFIE in the late 80′s and worked up the ranks. He was a photojournalist, an assignment editor, and an assistant news director before he earned the position of News Director.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO