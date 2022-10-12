Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spencercountyonline.com
Photo Gallery: Heritage Hills vs Southridge Football
Last Friday night in Huntingburg the Heritage Hills football team went up against the rival team of Southridge. The Patriots fell to the Class 3A, No. 11 ranked Raiders 35-7. You can read the full story in this week’s edition of the Spencer County Leader!. Photos by Sierra Bruggeman.
Home Team Friday Countdown: Week #9
(WEHT) Bailey and Zane discuss: Reitz vs. Mater Dei Gibson Southern vs. Boonville Henderson County vs. Daviess County
WTVW
Home Team Friday
Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack. A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road. Vanderburgh County Commissioners approve pay raise …. Vanderburgh County Commissioners approve pay raise for Sheriff's deputies.
WTVW
Memorial vs. Washington boys soccer regionals
Trump subpoena on voters’ minds ahead of midterms. Reoccurring water outages impact an entire community. Reoccurring water outages impact an entire community. It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather. Toyota Indiana president Leah Curry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Evansville Hoses Hockey Team hosting benefit game for deputy battling cancer
Evansville's one-and-only firefighter hockey team is hosting a benefit game to support a Vanderburgh County deputy and his family in his battle against cancer. The Evansville Hoses Hockey Team says it's hosting a benefit hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 12, for Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jason Cutrell. In July...
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
wevv.com
Crews battle large field fire in Gibson County
Crews were at the scene of a large field fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Thursday. Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they, along with the Fort Branch Fire Department and Scott Township Fire & EMS, were called to the fire around 1 p.m. According to HFT, the fire happened...
wevv.com
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EFD battles blaze on the west side
The Evansville Fire Department battled a fire on the west side of Evansville on Friday night.
14news.com
14 News mourns loss of former News Director
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is sad to learn of the passing of our former News Director and friend, Scott Galloway. An Owensboro native, Scott began working for WFIE in the late 80′s and worked up the ranks. He was a photojournalist, an assignment editor, and an assistant news director before he earned the position of News Director.
WTVW
Video shows smoke from field fire in Daviess County
Video shows smoke from field fire in Daviess County. Video shows smoke from field fire in Daviess County. Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack. A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road.
14news.com
Food truck owner takes advantage of lunchtime rush on Main St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Main Street in Evansville, one hot dog stand owner is taking advantage of the bustling lunch rush. Videojournalist Brian Cissell was there to take in the lunch rush with him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVW
Habitat for Humanity hosts first youth camp in Owensboro
Some Owensboro area kids are spending the day at a camp run by an organization more known for building homes. Habitat for Humanity hosts first youth camp in Owensboro. Some Owensboro area kids are spending the day at a camp run by an organization more known for building homes. USI...
city-countyobserver.com
Old Henderson Road Fatality
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
14news.com
Jasper celebrates winning ‘Strongest Town’ competition
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper celebrated following its win in the “Strongest Town” competition. The celebration took place at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium on Wednesday evening. President of Strong Towns, Charles Marohn Jr. spoke at the event. Those who attended were able to grab...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert seeking District 1 Greater Jasper School Board seat
Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert is seeking election to the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Board District 1 seat. Dr. Englert is a Jasper High School graduate who attended Indiana University before completing medical school and ophthalmology residency at Duke University. Afterward, she completed a pediatric ophthalmology fellowship in Charleston, S.C. She returned to Southern Indiana in 1999 after being offered a position in Evansville.
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
14news.com
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
WTVW
Nice Seasonable Weekend on the Way
Red Flag WARNING (High Fire Danger) Noon to 7pm Friday. OVERNIGHT: Clear. Chilly with Lows 36-42 (Northeast to Southwest…39-40 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:58. FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Late. Very Windy with Highs 69-75 (Northwest to South…72-74 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 20-30 FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 39-52 (Northwest to Southeast…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Comments / 1