Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg wins Pride of Iowa Conference championship
(Afton) With a time of 17:52, Nodaway Valley senior Doug Berg is the boys Pride of Iowa Conference cross country champ. He finished :38 ahead of runner-up Ronan Jimenez, of SE Warren.
Martensdale-St. Marys freshman Karson Oberender won the girls race in a mark of 22:10. SE Warren’s Kaleigh Harvey took 2nd in 22:46.
Team titles were won by the Martensdale-St. Marys girls and Central Decatur boys.
Nodaway Valley finished 2nd in the boys team standings with 65 points. They were 15 points away from champion Central Decatur. In addition to Berg’s win, Malachi Broers finished 6th, Tyler Cooper 10th, Ben Piearson 20th, Jack Jensen 39th, and Landon LaBarge 46th.
The Wolverine girls were led by Jazz Christensen’s 4th place run in 23:17. Annika Nelson placed 27th, Lily Day 33rd, and Hope Kading 39th.
Girls Full Results: poi girls 2022
Boys Full Results: poi boys 2022
Boys Team Scoring
- Central Decatur 50
- Nodaway Valley 65
- Martensdale-St. Marys 66
- Wayne 87
- SE Warren 91
- SW Valley 157
Boys Individual Top Ten
- Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley
- Ronan Jimenez, SE Warren
- Vincent Carcamo, Central Decatur
- Rylan Jimenez, SE Warren
- Joe Sheetz, Central Decatur
- Malachi Broers, Nodaway Valley
- Gunnar Smith, Central Decatur
- Aden Moore, Martensdale-St. Marys
- Jacob Driskill, East Union
- Tyler Cooper, Nodaway Valley
Girls Team Scoring
- Martensdale-St. Marys 39
- Central Decatur 42
- Mount Ayr 53
- Wayne 88
Girls Individual Top Ten
- Karson Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys
- Kaleigh Harvey, SE Warren
- Maclaine German, Martensdale-St. Marys
- Jazz Christensen, Nodaway Valley
- Addyson Schreck, Central Decatur
- Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur
- Anne Newton, Mount Ayr
- Autumn Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys
- Makenna Jones, Mount Ayr
- Ava Goben, Wayne
