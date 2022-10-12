Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg wins Pride of Iowa Conference championship

(Afton) With a time of 17:52, Nodaway Valley senior Doug Berg is the boys Pride of Iowa Conference cross country champ. He finished :38 ahead of runner-up Ronan Jimenez, of SE Warren.

Martensdale-St. Marys freshman Karson Oberender won the girls race in a mark of 22:10. SE Warren’s Kaleigh Harvey took 2nd in 22:46.

Team titles were won by the Martensdale-St. Marys girls and Central Decatur boys.

Nodaway Valley finished 2nd in the boys team standings with 65 points. They were 15 points away from champion Central Decatur. In addition to Berg’s win, Malachi Broers finished 6th, Tyler Cooper 10th, Ben Piearson 20th, Jack Jensen 39th, and Landon LaBarge 46th.

The Wolverine girls were led by Jazz Christensen’s 4th place run in 23:17. Annika Nelson placed 27th, Lily Day 33rd, and Hope Kading 39th.

Girls Full Results: poi girls 2022

Boys Full Results: poi boys 2022

Boys Team Scoring

Central Decatur 50 Nodaway Valley 65 Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Wayne 87 SE Warren 91 SW Valley 157

Boys Individual Top Ten

Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley Ronan Jimenez, SE Warren Vincent Carcamo, Central Decatur Rylan Jimenez, SE Warren Joe Sheetz, Central Decatur Malachi Broers, Nodaway Valley Gunnar Smith, Central Decatur Aden Moore, Martensdale-St. Marys Jacob Driskill, East Union Tyler Cooper, Nodaway Valley

Girls Team Scoring

Martensdale-St. Marys 39 Central Decatur 42 Mount Ayr 53 Wayne 88

Girls Individual Top Ten