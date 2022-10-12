ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway, IA

Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg wins Pride of Iowa Conference championship

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uds1m_0iVMPpWq00

(Afton) With a time of 17:52, Nodaway Valley senior Doug Berg is the boys Pride of Iowa Conference cross country champ. He finished :38 ahead of runner-up Ronan Jimenez, of SE Warren.

Martensdale-St. Marys freshman Karson Oberender won the girls race in a mark of 22:10. SE Warren’s Kaleigh Harvey took 2nd in 22:46.

Team titles were won by the Martensdale-St. Marys girls and Central Decatur boys.

Nodaway Valley finished 2nd in the boys team standings with 65 points. They were 15 points away from champion Central Decatur. In addition to Berg’s win, Malachi Broers finished 6th, Tyler Cooper 10th, Ben Piearson 20th, Jack Jensen 39th, and Landon LaBarge 46th.

The Wolverine girls were led by Jazz Christensen’s 4th place run in 23:17. Annika Nelson placed 27th, Lily Day 33rd, and Hope Kading 39th.

Girls Full Results: poi girls 2022

Boys Full Results: poi boys 2022

Boys Team Scoring

  1. Central Decatur 50
  2. Nodaway Valley 65
  3. Martensdale-St. Marys 66
  4. Wayne 87
  5. SE Warren 91
  6. SW Valley 157

Boys Individual Top Ten

  1. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley
  2. Ronan Jimenez, SE Warren
  3. Vincent Carcamo, Central Decatur
  4. Rylan Jimenez, SE Warren
  5. Joe Sheetz, Central Decatur
  6. Malachi Broers, Nodaway Valley
  7. Gunnar Smith, Central Decatur
  8. Aden Moore, Martensdale-St. Marys
  9. Jacob Driskill, East Union
  10. Tyler Cooper, Nodaway Valley

Girls Team Scoring

  1. Martensdale-St. Marys 39
  2. Central Decatur 42
  3. Mount Ayr 53
  4. Wayne 88

Girls Individual Top Ten

  1. Karson Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys
  2. Kaleigh Harvey, SE Warren
  3. Maclaine German, Martensdale-St. Marys
  4. Jazz Christensen, Nodaway Valley
  5. Addyson Schreck, Central Decatur
  6. Harrisen Bevan, Central Decatur
  7. Anne Newton, Mount Ayr
  8. Autumn Elbert, Martensdale-St. Marys
  9. Makenna Jones, Mount Ayr
  10. Ava Goben, Wayne

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Riverside draws Treynor in Western Iowa Conference volleyball finals

(Oakland) The Riverside volleyball team will play for a Western Iowa Conference Tournament championship on Thursday. The 29-4 Lady Dawgs secured a spot in the finals with their 3-2 win over Class 2A #8 Missouri Valley on Tuesday, “It means a lot to us right now. It’s just another accomplishment for the girls this season.” Coach Brooke Flathers says, “It’s good to get into that WIC championship game on Thursday. It’ll be fun. I thought the girls executed our plan really well.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW on the verge of 6th undefeated season in last 15 years

(Avoca) AHSTW continues to impress on the football field this fall. The undefeated Vikings finish the regular season on Friday against St. Albert. Coach GG Harris admits it didn’t take long to realize this group had the potential to be special. “It was really early on. We knew we had a lot of potential. You always have those goals and aspirations, but you’re just not really sure when you’re going to see it come to fruition.” Harris says they saw things coming together in Week 2 and Week 3. “When you combine really strong work ethic with really strong leadership with talent things can really turn in a quick, solid, positive fashion.”
WALNUT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Nodaway, IA
Sports
City
Afton, IA
City
Nodaway, IA
City
Decatur City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Mount Ayr, IA
Western Iowa Today

Top ranked Harlan looks to keep the hammer down when they travel to #8 Creston

(Harlan) Harlan will face a second straight top ten opponent when they travel to Creston this week. The Cyclones passed their last test with flying colors. A 42-7 win against ADM put coach Todd Bladt’s team in sole possession of first place in Class 3A, District 6. “When we say we want to improve week to week you can’t sit there and look at what’s happened. The only play that you can control is the next one. It doesn’t matter what you done, it’s only going to matter what you’re going to do.” Coach Todd Bladt says, “After the season is over is the only time when you can really rest. I think our guys understand that. They’ve been through it and they know it’s a long haul. If you have any letdown or lack of focus, that’s when bad things will happen.”
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Rolls Past Saydel 55-6

(Atlantic) Atlantic evens its record to (4-4), and (2-2) in District play with a 55-6 win over Saydel at Atlantic on Friday night. Atlantic quarterback Tristan Hayes threw three touchdown passes and scored two on foot to lead the Trojans offensively. The sophomore completed 6/8 passes for 167 yards. Tanner O’Brien averaged 10.8 yards on 13-carries for 140-yards and a touchdown. Isaac Henson averaged 13-yards per carry and toted the ball eight times for 104 yards.
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Valley Girls#Pride Of Iowa Conference#The Martensdale St#Central Decatur#Marys K
Western Iowa Today

Dale Christensen Obituary

Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
CUMBERLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon officials partnering with City of Panora for ambulance transfer services

(Audubon) An agreement between Audubon County and the City of Panora has been reached to provide ambulance transfer services. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen reveals it’s a five year contract. “Paul Topliff from the Audubon County hospital has been working on this for nearly a year. He has an arrangement with the City of Panora to provide service to Audubon County for transfers to Des Moines or Omaha, a distance of less than 100 miles, which we lack in Audubon County. All small counties are dealing with this problem.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Marilyn Holdren Obituary

Graveside Services for 95 year old Marilyn Holdren of Avoca will be Saturday, October 15th at 11AM at the Harlan Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is...
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors award bid for Secondary Roads Operation Center

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded a bid for construction of the Pottawattamie County Roads Operation Center. The existing Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department Annex was constructed in 1955 and is beyond its useful design life and the existing Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Fleet Maintenance Facility was constructed in 1977 and fails to provide adequate space for the volume of work and the size of the equipment of the Department’s $19,800,000 fleet. Therefore, the plans are to build a new Secondary Roads Operation Center.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Student Enrollment Increases Again

(Atlantic) Student enrollment at the Atlantic Community School District is up again this year. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber reported an increase of 40.9 students served this school year, bringing the total to 1,517. Compared to the added 59 students last year, this brings an increase of 100 students over the past two years.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Jefferey Michael Hoffman, of Shannon City, on Wednesday for Violation of Probation. Hoffman was taken to the Union County Jail where bail was set at $5,000 cash or approved surety.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports nine arrests and one citation between September 16 and October 9. Mikenda Ifraim, 27, of Atlantic, was arrested October 9th for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. SK Kovac, 22, of Atlantic, was arrested October 7th for Harassment 2nd Degree. Brett Pryor, 33, of Atlantic, was...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Supervisors elect to deny future Windstream Utility Permit Applications

(Audubon) The Audubon County Supervisors are saying ‘Enough is enough’ when it comes to approving utility permits for Windstream. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says there are things going on in the county that aren’t getting finished and yet Windstream continues to submit new utility permit applications. “What we did as supervisors is basically implement a suspension of all utility permits for Windstream until they get done some of the other stuffy that they have said they would do. We have a phone line laying down the shoulder of a road for down a quarter of a mile and some other things. They are just kind of a nuisance. They are in the way for the county and Windstream isn’t getting their work done. Rather than starting on new stuff we just ask them to clean up what they haven’t done yet.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy