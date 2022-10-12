ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
Fox News

Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
