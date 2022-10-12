Read full article on original website
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Whoopi Goldberg flustered on 'The View' after being forced to explain Lindsey Graham marriage joke
An uncomfortable moment unfolded on "The View" Thursday when a defiant Whoopi Goldberg was forced to explain a "joke" about Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in an earlier segment that appeared to allude to gay marriage. After White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lit into Graham over his call for a...
POLITICO
Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.
"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech
A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Secret Service allegedly covered up details of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade accident
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with expecting families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade was involved in a...
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state
A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Jesse Watters: Is it me or do you get the feeling Joe Biden is not really the president?
Fox News host Jesse Watters torches President Joe Biden’s "60 Minutes" interview, muses over whether he will seek re-election and calls out the president for being unprepared on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'. JESSE WATTERS: Is it me...
Whoopi Goldberg says 'there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden' as 'The View' hosts list potential 2024 picks
"The View" hosts discussed President Biden's comments from his "60 Minutes" interview about not fully committing to running for re-election on Tuesday, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that "there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden." "The second you announce a run, you’re ahead of yourself. You're focused on everything else....
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
