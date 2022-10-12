ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Cole#Civilian Casualties#Terror Attacks#Fbi#National Security#American#Al Qaeda#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Fox News

837K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy