West Milford, NJ

NJ.com

Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap

Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls soccer recap

Megan Twomey’s goal and an assist in the second half lifted Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Pascack Valley in Franklin Lakes. Abby Hendrickson and Grace Galluci each scored a goal for Ramapo (12-2), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Bridget Carr made four saves and Twomey had one.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview

This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

East Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap

Devontae Stennett netted two goals to lead East Orange to a 6-1 win over North Star Academy, in Newark. Helder Roas, Lowens Gabriel, Fernand Gbodjo, and Giovany St. Jean also scored for East Orange (7-4). North Star Academy fell to 0-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap

Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shane Nugent scores four times as Wallkill Valley defeats Hackettstown

Shane Nugent had a big day for Wallkill Valley as he had 34 carries for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team past Hackettstown 34-27 in Hackettstown. Trailing 27-21 in the third quarter, Nugent put Wallkill Valley (5-2) ahead by one point thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Bonser. Chase Lorencovitz extended the lead to 34-27 off a four-yard pass from Bonser.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap

Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville

Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Tech over Ferris - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Campoverde’s first half goal was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Ferris in Jersey City. Brad Sumba assisted on the goal and Abraham Vargas made eight saves for Newark Tech (9-6). Cesar Tlatelpa had six saves for Ferris (9-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Union Catholic over Rahway - Boys soccer recap

Erick Fraga had a goal and an assist in Union Catholic’s 2-1 double-overtime victory over Rahway in Scotch Plains. Anthony Estevez added a goal for Union Catholic (4-9), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Sebastian Torres made six saves and Thomas Bonner had two. Joel Flores scored a goal for...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap

Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Hart leads Hunterdon Central football past Franklin through the air, on the ground

RJ Hart threw three first half touchdown passes to Joseph Valentino and also ran for a score as Hunterdon Central rolled to a 45-13 victory over Franklin in Flemington. The two seniors put Hunterdon Central (3-5) on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard TD pass in the opening quarter, then later connected for a 56-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Hart opened the second quarter with a 12-yard TD run, then found Valentino again for a TD, this time a 46-yard strike.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap

Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

