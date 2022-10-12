Read full article on original website
Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
No. 6 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls soccer recap
Megan Twomey’s goal and an assist in the second half lifted Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Pascack Valley in Franklin Lakes. Abby Hendrickson and Grace Galluci each scored a goal for Ramapo (12-2), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Bridget Carr made four saves and Twomey had one.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
East Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Devontae Stennett netted two goals to lead East Orange to a 6-1 win over North Star Academy, in Newark. Helder Roas, Lowens Gabriel, Fernand Gbodjo, and Giovany St. Jean also scored for East Orange (7-4). North Star Academy fell to 0-7-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
Football: Shane Nugent scores four times as Wallkill Valley defeats Hackettstown
Shane Nugent had a big day for Wallkill Valley as he had 34 carries for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team past Hackettstown 34-27 in Hackettstown. Trailing 27-21 in the third quarter, Nugent put Wallkill Valley (5-2) ahead by one point thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Bonser. Chase Lorencovitz extended the lead to 34-27 off a four-yard pass from Bonser.
Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville
Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
Newark Tech over Ferris - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Campoverde’s first half goal was the difference in a 1-0 victory over Ferris in Jersey City. Brad Sumba assisted on the goal and Abraham Vargas made eight saves for Newark Tech (9-6). Cesar Tlatelpa had six saves for Ferris (9-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Shore Conference second round roundup for girls soccer: Manalapan, Trinity Hall win
Vanessa Sarf scored four goals to as third-seeded Manalapan defeated 19th-seeded Lacey 5-2 in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Manalapan. Daniella Butash also had a goal and an assist with Kasey Resker and Nicole Savage tallying two assists each. Leila Shaw had four saves. Manalapan (8-2-1)...
Football: Knight’s 3 TDs lead Glen Rock past North Arlington (PHOTOS)
Andrew Knight ran for a touchdown and had two receiving ones as Glen Rock blanked North Arlington in Glen Rock. Knight connected on a pass from Nick Atme in the first quarter before embarking on a 14-yard run for a 14-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, Aiden Burkhardt scored on...
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
Union Catholic over Rahway - Boys soccer recap
Erick Fraga had a goal and an assist in Union Catholic’s 2-1 double-overtime victory over Rahway in Scotch Plains. Anthony Estevez added a goal for Union Catholic (4-9), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Sebastian Torres made six saves and Thomas Bonner had two. Joel Flores scored a goal for...
Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap
Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
Wood-Ridge’s dream season continues in OT win over Waldwick, clinches spot in NJIC final
There’s a certain confidence that comes from Wood-Ridge coach Joe Cutrona when he’s speaking. He has a certain swagger about him with the way he carries himself, and it rubs off on his team. In his two years at the helm, Cutrona has instilled confidence into a team and program that hasn’t tasted success in recent years.
Hart leads Hunterdon Central football past Franklin through the air, on the ground
RJ Hart threw three first half touchdown passes to Joseph Valentino and also ran for a score as Hunterdon Central rolled to a 45-13 victory over Franklin in Flemington. The two seniors put Hunterdon Central (3-5) on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard TD pass in the opening quarter, then later connected for a 56-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Hart opened the second quarter with a 12-yard TD run, then found Valentino again for a TD, this time a 46-yard strike.
Cranford shuts down Linden for third straight shutout - Football recap
Ryan Lynskey ran for two touchdowns as Cranford won it’s third straight shutout in defeating Linden, 31-0, in Linden. Linden (3-4) has not scored less than 13 points this season nor has it allowed more than 28 points in a game. Lynskey gained 91 yards on 15 carries while...
Football: Demikoff and passing attack lead Wayne Hills past Passaic Valley
Tyler Demikoff threw for 245 yards and one touchdown as Wayne Hills took down Passaic Valley 21-7 in Wayne Hills. Demikoff was on from the opening minutes, completing 14-of-21 passes. Makai Gray was his favorite target finishing with eight catches for 88 yards. Emmanuel Dankwa added 78 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap
Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
