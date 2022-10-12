ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Power crews cross Sanibel Causeway, aim to restore electricity on the island

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 3 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla. — Help is on the way to Sanibel Island, dozens of power crews crossed the bridge today to start restoring electricity on the island.

For now, residents are not allowed to use the patched-up causeway — but that might change.

“Quite a display of traffic moving over the bridge and onto the island,” Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza said.

Sanibel residents were clapping and cheering as they watched power company crews cross the causeway to get to the devastated island Tuesday.

“350 trucks came over the causeway with 50 pieces of equipment,” Souza said.

Over 500 workers will set up a basecamp at the Sanibel School, as they slowly restore power to Sanibel.

“Amazing is the response, but one thing I have to say is that we haven’t been able to get to the island via car, obviously because the causeway is down,” resident Sandra Winans said.

She explained feeling relaxed driving over the Sanibel causeway before the storm, now when she’s able to drive back over the bridge in about a week, she is nervous about what is waiting for her on the other side.

“This time it was going to be looking left and right at all the devastation all the way along and we are all the way at the west end of Captiva and Bowman’s Beach,” Winans said.

So far, her family has only been able to return by boat.

“How grateful you can be that anything is left, of any memento, because most of it is trash,” she said.

Sandra said cleaning out her home will be much easier with a car than by boat.

“And then we can get more out instead of having to rent a boat, hauling to the beach, it was exhausting,” she said.

Residents are allowed back on Sanibel Island by car on October 21, as long as they have a pass.

“That life link to our island attached again, really was such a motivator for all of us,” Mayor Holly Smith said.

The city said that it is ten days ahead of schedule.

