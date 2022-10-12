Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Willacy County family files wrongful death lawsuit
Oct. 14—RAYMONDVILLE — A family has filed a lawsuit arguing three Willacy County sheriff's deputies and a Lyford police officer beat a 33-year man, leaving him with injuries that led to his death in the county jail. In 197th state District Court, Blanca Gomez, on behalf of her...
YAHOO!
DAs lead Valley-wide domestic violence drive
Oct. 14—The Rio Grande Valley's top law enforcement officials are teaming up to focus on domestic violence after Texas' third-highest death toll leaves 204 victims dead, including the highest number of firearm deaths ever recorded. Next week, district attorneys from Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy and Starr counties are holding Valley-wide...
Comments / 0