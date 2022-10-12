ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

YAHOO!

Willacy County family files wrongful death lawsuit

Oct. 14—RAYMONDVILLE — A family has filed a lawsuit arguing three Willacy County sheriff's deputies and a Lyford police officer beat a 33-year man, leaving him with injuries that led to his death in the county jail. In 197th state District Court, Blanca Gomez, on behalf of her...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
DAs lead Valley-wide domestic violence drive

Oct. 14—The Rio Grande Valley's top law enforcement officials are teaming up to focus on domestic violence after Texas' third-highest death toll leaves 204 victims dead, including the highest number of firearm deaths ever recorded. Next week, district attorneys from Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy and Starr counties are holding Valley-wide...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

