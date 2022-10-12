ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this date: Lakers win 2020 NBA championship

By Robert Marvi
 3 days ago
The year 2020 was a tumultuous one, not just for the Los Angeles Lakers but for the entire nation.

It started with the tragic death of the legendary Kobe Bryant and continued with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting critical mass in March, along with several other big news-making events outside of sports.

As the world seemingly screeched to a halt in March due to the pandemic, the NBA delayed its season as it figured out what to do and how to safely continue in order to crown a champion.

It seemed like a cruel twist of fate for the Lakers, who, with a 49-14 record at the time, were having a marvelous season. They had just come off a statement-making weekend in which they defeated both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite lots of doubt about whether it was even possible, the NBA resumed its season at Walt Disney World Resort, and it was a huge success, as everyone was able to stay safe from the novel coronavirus.

But for the Lakers, it was even more of a success, as they captured their 17th world championship on Oct. 11 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals versus the Miami Heat.

L.A.’s defense was suffocating, as it held the gutsy Heat to just 36 first-half points, and by that point, the end result was a foregone conclusion.

It won by the final score of 106-93, and with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, LeBron James earned his fourth NBA Finals MVP.

It was a storybook Hollywood-style ending to a season that was filled with a few decades-worth of adversity.

Many still discount the Lakers’ title since it came inside of the “bubble,” but with all the restrictions their players had to endure for three full months, they certainly earned the right to call themselves world champions.

Comments / 2

Dee Dee
3d ago

I kinda feel like the bubble championship doesn't count...it doesn't hold as much weight and value as the championships before or after...just my personal opinion.

Reply
2
