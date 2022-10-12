DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - After 21 years, Gary Slater has announced he is retiring as the Iowa State Fair CEO and Fair Mananger. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the Iowa State Fair as its CEO and Manager for more than twenty years,” said Slater. “I am very proud that the Iowa State Fair is in a strong position to succeed. Our team has worked hard to complete several successful capital improvements, we have enhanced attractions resulting in improved Fairgoer experiences, and attendance records have been shattered. Most importantly, the Iowa State Fair enjoys financial stability and has returned to pre-pandemic revenue levels. I make this announcement because the time is right and the Fair is in a good place. Without question, it will be difficult for me to step away from the Fair and the people I love, but I am looking forward to enjoying more quality time with my family.”

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO