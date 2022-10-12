ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

cbs2iowa.com

October 13th: Wartburg's Chris Winter

WAVERLY, Iowa — Our Ed Thomas coach of the week is Wartburg coach Chris Winter, who's led the Knights to a 6-0 start this season. Winter has been a part of the Wartburg football family for over 20 years as either a player or coach.
WAVERLY, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dance Challenge's 2nd Annual Competition comes to Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, The Dance Challenge Team announced they will be kicking off their Second Annual Dance Competition Tour in Cedar Rapids. The Dance Competition Tour is a competition for school and studio dance teams, with tour stops across Iowa and in West Virginia. Founded in 2021,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Wilson Middle School investigates fight at volleyball game

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is investigating a physical altercation with the Wilson Middle School volleyball team and coach. Coralville Police were dispatched but CRCSD will be handling the investigation internally. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is also involved and did confirm that they are investigating an assault in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee gets shipment of roasted crickets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee got a shipment of an interesting snack... crickets!. There are four flavors of the roasted crickets from local Iowa vendor Gym-N-Eat Crickets. You can find them in the health market at the Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Statue dedicated to fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Family, friends and colleagues of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith attended a statue dedication Wednesday night in Independence honoring him. Smith was shot and killed in April 2021 after an hours-long standoff outside a home in Grundy Center. The man responsible was convicted and sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison without parole.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

15 new officers sworn in with the Cedar Rapids Police Department

The Cedar Rapids Police Department added 15 new officers to the streets. The graduates were part of the city's 50th class to graduate the academy since it opened it's doors in 1971. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds attended the graduation, along with Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz. Gov....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair CEO announces retirement

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - After 21 years, Gary Slater has announced he is retiring as the Iowa State Fair CEO and Fair Mananger. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the Iowa State Fair as its CEO and Manager for more than twenty years,” said Slater. “I am very proud that the Iowa State Fair is in a strong position to succeed. Our team has worked hard to complete several successful capital improvements, we have enhanced attractions resulting in improved Fairgoer experiences, and attendance records have been shattered. Most importantly, the Iowa State Fair enjoys financial stability and has returned to pre-pandemic revenue levels. I make this announcement because the time is right and the Fair is in a good place. Without question, it will be difficult for me to step away from the Fair and the people I love, but I am looking forward to enjoying more quality time with my family.”
DES MOINES, IA

