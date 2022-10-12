Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Osgood leads Marion to WaMac title; Mason and MV-L win girls championship
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Marion senior Jedidiah Osgood claimed a WaMac individual title on Thursday, leading the Wolves to a team victory. Lourdes Mason won the girls race, with her teammates from Mount Vernon-Lisbon claiming the girls win.
KCRG.com
Jefferson kicker Lillian Ulrich is the first girl to score points for the Jefferson football team
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Oh no, I’m not going out.”. That was sophomore Lillian Ulrich’s response when she was asked to play football this fall. The J-Hawks didn’t have a kicker, and Lillian plays on the soccer team. “I didn’t want anything to do with...
cbs2iowa.com
October 13th: Wartburg's Chris Winter
WAVERLY, Iowa — Our Ed Thomas coach of the week is Wartburg coach Chris Winter, who's led the Knights to a 6-0 start this season. Winter has been a part of the Wartburg football family for over 20 years as either a player or coach.
KCRG.com
CRSD, CRPD, and Coralville investigating assault charges in regards to 7th grade volleyball team and coach
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. Wisconsin researchers use dogs to help collect data on bumblebee nests. Researchers in Wisconsin wanted to collect data on wild bumblebee nests. First responders in Ames launch crisis response program. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. According to students, an argument began between several players and the coach after a game in Iowa City. “She ran up,...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
cbs2iowa.com
Chime In: Stunning images of double rainbow in Eastern Iowa roll in Wednesday evening
A lot of people are talking about the gorgeous double rainbow that could be seen over parts of Eastern Iowa Wednesday evening. The double rainbow could be seen outside Broadcast Park in Cedar Rapids Wednesday evening. Iowa's News Now asked viewers on social media to chime in with their pictures...
cbs2iowa.com
Dance Challenge's 2nd Annual Competition comes to Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, The Dance Challenge Team announced they will be kicking off their Second Annual Dance Competition Tour in Cedar Rapids. The Dance Competition Tour is a competition for school and studio dance teams, with tour stops across Iowa and in West Virginia. Founded in 2021,...
cbs2iowa.com
Wilson Middle School investigates fight at volleyball game
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is investigating a physical altercation with the Wilson Middle School volleyball team and coach. Coralville Police were dispatched but CRCSD will be handling the investigation internally. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is also involved and did confirm that they are investigating an assault in...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee gets shipment of roasted crickets
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee got a shipment of an interesting snack... crickets!. There are four flavors of the roasted crickets from local Iowa vendor Gym-N-Eat Crickets. You can find them in the health market at the Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
cbs2iowa.com
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids in need of donations for dog shot in the face
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids is asking for donations for a dog who was shot in the face. Ashland was evaluated in Des Moines and then Critter Crusaders was asked to take her in. Ashland's injuries are extensive and she will need...
cbs2iowa.com
Closure on I-380 northbound on-ramp in Cedar Rapids through the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Starting Friday, October 14, at 2:00 p.m., the Iowa Department of Transportation will close an on-ramp on I-380 in Cedar Rapids. The I-380 northbound on-ramp at A Avenue and 1st Street NE will close for road construction. The on-ramp will re-open by...
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
cbs2iowa.com
Statue dedicated to fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Family, friends and colleagues of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith attended a statue dedication Wednesday night in Independence honoring him. Smith was shot and killed in April 2021 after an hours-long standoff outside a home in Grundy Center. The man responsible was convicted and sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison without parole.
cbs2iowa.com
15 new officers sworn in with the Cedar Rapids Police Department
The Cedar Rapids Police Department added 15 new officers to the streets. The graduates were part of the city's 50th class to graduate the academy since it opened it's doors in 1971. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds attended the graduation, along with Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz. Gov....
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair CEO announces retirement
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - After 21 years, Gary Slater has announced he is retiring as the Iowa State Fair CEO and Fair Mananger. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the Iowa State Fair as its CEO and Manager for more than twenty years,” said Slater. “I am very proud that the Iowa State Fair is in a strong position to succeed. Our team has worked hard to complete several successful capital improvements, we have enhanced attractions resulting in improved Fairgoer experiences, and attendance records have been shattered. Most importantly, the Iowa State Fair enjoys financial stability and has returned to pre-pandemic revenue levels. I make this announcement because the time is right and the Fair is in a good place. Without question, it will be difficult for me to step away from the Fair and the people I love, but I am looking forward to enjoying more quality time with my family.”
