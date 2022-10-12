Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
VTScoop Game Predictions: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami
Virginia Tech returns to Lane Stadium on Saturday after spending the past two weeks on the road when they host Miami this weekend for a homecoming matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia Tech enters the contest on a three-game skid after losing to West Virginia, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh....
247Sports
Miami and Virginia Tech looking to buck recent trends in order to end a three game losing streak
The Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies are each looking to get back on track this week. Both the Miami and Virginia Tech will be looking to buck some recent trends on Saturday that have led to a losing streak. There are plenty of different factors that have led to...
Miami football remains front runner after Reuben Bain chooses top 6
The Miami football program remains the front-runner after 2023 four-star defensive lineman Rueben Cain named the top six programs he is considering. Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, Oklahoma, and Florida State are also in the running to receive a commitment from the 10th-best 2023 DL per the 247 Sports composite rankings. Miami...
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami
The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
AdWeek
WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
multihousingnews.com
Suburban Miami Condo Project Moves Forward
The 26-story Tal Aventura is set to be one story higher than the maximum permitted limit in the area. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions have received conditional use approval for Tal Aventura, an upcoming 86-unit luxury condo tower in Aventura, Fla. IDEA Architects is behind the design of the 26-story, family-oriented project.
businessnewsledger.com
Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year
Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Miami health care company wins state’s top startup company prize
Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100K in prize money from the state. A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing startup companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground. EVQLV, which also has a New...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Carnival Recap
Miami Carnival is the ultimate cultural experience that combines the excitement of Carnival with the beauty of Miami and its well-known glorious weather. But not this Columbus Day weekend. The sun played hide and seek all weekend long. Each signature event, Junior Carnival, Panorama, J’ouvert and the main event on Sunday, a costumed parade & concert, brought visitors and participants from across the globe, and South Florida became a kaleidoscope of Caribbean fusion of color, rhythm, and enjoyment. But nothing could rain on these fêters parade.
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10NEWS
Reports: University of Miami fraternity shut down after disturbing video surfaces
MIAMI — A fraternity at the University of Miami was shut down after a disturbing video showed members chanting about having sex with dead women and accusations of spiked drinks were reported, according to multiple sources. The Miami Hurricane, the university's student-led newspaper, first published the story saying that...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami
MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
WSVN-TV
Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
New Opa-Locka Flea Market set to open Saturday
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – The Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market is getting a second chance and celebrating its grand opening at a new location on Saturday. Opa-Locka City officials will be on hand on Saturday for the opening of the “Opa-Locka Flea Market” at 13364 NW 42nd Avenue at noon.
Comments / 0