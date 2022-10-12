Read full article on original website
Health department releases monthly food reports
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments over the month of September. Non-criticals: No soap at dispenser for front handsink, corrected on site (COS). Badly torn lobby bench seat. Stained wall plus caulking by power soak and mop sink. Damaged floor by mop sink. Damaged wall by walk-in doors. Dirty HVAC vent and ceiling by warewashing sink and by back of house handsink area. Broken light cover by power soak area. Women’s restroom stall door broken loose from wall. Women’s toilet seat scratched/pitted, not easy to keep sanitized. Women’s restroom door Formica loose/tapped.
Dave Dalbey
Dave Dalbey, 74, Burlington Jct., died Monday, October 10, 2022, in Maryville. He was born April 29, 1948, in Maryville, to George A. and Betty M. Lewis Dalbey. He graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct, in 1966. On May 24, 1969, he married Rebecca L. Beal in Mound...
October 11, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk. Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Betty Dykes
Betty Pauline Boulting Dykes, 83, Albany, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry. She was born March 23, 1939, in Gentry County, to Leo and Grace Owens Boulting. On December 27, 1959, she married Kenneth M . Dykes. He preceded her in death July 25, 1998.
Joseph Karr
Joseph Daniel Karr, 82, Kansas City, died Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born and raised near Quitman, to Ferman and Ellen Karr. He received an education specialist degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Mr. Karr spent over 30 years as an educator, mostly in public secondary...
Atchison County wreck injures 1
(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
Maryville Girls Golf captures district title
For the first time since 2017, the Spoofhound Girls Golf Team won districts. Maryville shot a team score of 377 to take first place, just three shots better than Boonville. The golf team with their coaches poses with their new district title.
Maryville Volleyball sweeps South Harrison
The Spoofhounds moved to 14-11-2 on the season following a 3-0 win over the South Harrison Bulldogs October 10 in Maryville. The result was never in doubt, as Maryville jumped out early to take the first set in a blowout, 25-4. They would take set two, 25-11, and then set three, 25-15. Head Coach Bailey Cook was happy with the team.
Bicyclist injured after being struck by truck west of Hopkins
An adult on a bicycle was injured when he was hit by a truck in northwest Missouri’s Nodaway County. Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Mozier of Maitland received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. The truck driver was 40-year-old James Tompkins of Clearmont. The accident...
Tanker turnover closes I-29 in far northwestern Missouri
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
Maryville woman seriously injured after SUV strikes deer in roadway
A sports utility vehicle struck a deer Monday night in Nodaway County. Sixty-three-year-old Deborah Rankin of Maryville received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph. The driver, 68-year-old Kevin Rankin of Maryville, wasn’t hurt. The accident happened at 7:30 Monday night on...
2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
Worth County routs Pattonsburg with help from NEN Bluejays
The Worth County Tigers moved to 6-1 on the season after a 82-12 victory over Pattonsburg in Grant City on October 7. The Tigers took care of business early, jumping out to a 36-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. They continued to dominate, eventually going up 82-12 by half-time, when the game was called as a final.
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
One injured in two-vehicle crash south of King City
One person was injured in a DeKalb County two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles south of King City. Fifty-six-year-old Tim Walters of King City received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of another vehicle was listed as a 17-year-old boy from Union Star who wasn’t hurt.
Two Car Accident Leaves Three With Minor Injuries
A two vehicle accident Thursday morning on Interstate 29 left three people with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. According to the accident report, a 2020 Ford Explorer being driven by 64-year-old Country Club resident Marvin E. Chrisman had slowed in traffic on I-29 just before 8 A.M. Thursday. That’s when a 2016 Chevy Malibu being driven by 39-year-old Savannah resident Donald L. Lawrence failed to slow and struck the rear end of the Chrisman vehicle.
Buchanan County Drug Task Force says drug problem still growing following bust
A recent meth bust points to the growing drug problem in Buchanan County. Captain Shawn Collie says officers are seeing more instances of fentanyl, but more common has been a growing problem of methamphetamine. "We're seeing a lot of meth and the heroin obviously goes along with some of the...
