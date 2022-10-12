Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
WBBJ
Jackson City Hall goes purple for domestic violence awareness
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Women’s and Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) has requested the City of Jackson change the lights on City Hall to the color purple. Purple signifies domestic violence awareness in the month of October. WRAP hopes by doing this, they can spread...
WBBJ
Hub City seniors invited to participate in talent showcase Nov. 2
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new fun spotlight is coming to Jackson in the form of a talent show for senior citizens. The inaugural Hub City Senior Talent Showcase is open for applications. It’s for participants who are 60 and older. This is a free event, for both contestants...
WBBJ
Construction details of new Pope School discussed at Thursday meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission held its agenda review Thursday afternoon. There were many topics discussed, but one of note is the budget of the new Pope School. Currently the budget is $48 million. It’s $44 million to build the school building, with an additional $4 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
South Side High School parent criticizes school’s communication on potential threat
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side High School went under a soft lockdown Thursday around 10 a.m. Parents were notified of the soft lockdown through an email sent out by the school. However, in the email, parents say the details about what was happening were vague. Tiffany West is a...
WBBJ
UofM Lambuth Planetarium participates in 6th Annual STEAM Festival
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college’s planetarium will participate in a festival. The Planetarium at the University of Memphis Lambuth is participating in this year’s STEAM Festival. It’s the 6th annual Steam Festival, and the event was founded by the Discovery Center in Murfree Spring. The...
WBBJ
Prevention specialist addresses recent overdoses in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — In a world where overdoses are a reality, we can help to be a part of the solution. Overdoses have been proven to be reversed by Narcan, and you can help save a life through education and training. “Year 2020, we saw 31 fatal drug overdose...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/13/22 – 10/14/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
WBBJ
‘Long COVID’ sufferers experience ‘significant’ limitations to daily life
JACKSON, Tenn. — The personal effects of “long COVID” have a large impact on the lives it touches. Long COVID patients suffer from dizziness, brain fog, change in smell or taste, sleep problems and many more alarming symptoms. There are currently no cures or treatments for millions...
WBBJ
Howl-O-Ween: Ensuring your pets have a safe and fun spooky season
JACKSON, Tenn. — Halloween is less than three weeks away, so how can you prepare your furry friends for the holiday? We spoke with one official on how to keep your pets safe this holiday season. “You know, you think it’s fun trick or treating with your pet and...
WBBJ
John Mingledorff
John Michael Mingledorff, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Jackson, TN. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Northside Church, 2571 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., with the Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 P.M. officiated by Pastor Gerry Campbell and Pastor Marcie Hodge Hendrick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
8 from Lexington arrested for sale, delivery of meth
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Eight individuals from Lexington have been arrested following an investigation into the sale and delivery of methamphetamine. According to the Lexington Police Department, the arrests come after their Narcotic Investigators launched an investigation into the illegal activity in early 2022. The investigation resulted in the indictment...
WBBJ
Howard White
Howard White was born April 20, 1953 to the late James and Josie White in Somerville, Tennessee. He departed his life at his home on October 7, 2022. Howard retired from Walmart after 28 years of service as a manager. After retirement, he loved to do woodwork and craft until his health failed.
WBBJ
Lyndon “Gerry” Harrison
Lyndon “Gerry” Harrison, age 77, passed away after a long illness at the West Tennessee Healthcare -Dyersburg Campus on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Gerry was born in Tigrett, TN on September 3, 1945, to the late...
WBBJ
Man wanted after assault case leads to false barricade in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man involved in an assault case that sparked a heavy law enforcement response Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, an arrest warrant has been issued for 55-year-old Billy Spencer on charges of domestic assault, assault, elder abuse and interference of an emergency call.
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee announces $100M crime intervention initiative
JACKSON,Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee’s announcement comes as an initiative to curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. “Local law enforcement at times need help a lot of technology that’s coming down the pipe in the last 5 to 10 years, especially rural departments that technology is unaffordable at times,” says Milan Police Department Chief Bobby Sellers.
WBBJ
California man charged with arson in Benton County house fire
HOLLADAY, Tenn. — A California man has been arrested for arson following a house fire in Benton County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, their agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fire on Tuesday, October 11. The TBI says the fire occurred at...
WBBJ
Team of the Week – FFN Week 8 – Humboldt
See more scores and highlights at wbbjtv.com/sports. You can reach Zach Jones at zjones@wbbjtv.com with sports news tips and story ideas.
Comments / 0