Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson City Hall goes purple for domestic violence awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Women’s and Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) has requested the City of Jackson change the lights on City Hall to the color purple. Purple signifies domestic violence awareness in the month of October. WRAP hopes by doing this, they can spread...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hub City seniors invited to participate in talent showcase Nov. 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new fun spotlight is coming to Jackson in the form of a talent show for senior citizens. The inaugural Hub City Senior Talent Showcase is open for applications. It’s for participants who are 60 and older. This is a free event, for both contestants...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

UofM Lambuth Planetarium participates in 6th Annual STEAM Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college’s planetarium will participate in a festival. The Planetarium at the University of Memphis Lambuth is participating in this year’s STEAM Festival. It’s the 6th annual Steam Festival, and the event was founded by the Discovery Center in Murfree Spring. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN
WBBJ

John Mingledorff

John Michael Mingledorff, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Jackson, TN. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Northside Church, 2571 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., with the Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 P.M. officiated by Pastor Gerry Campbell and Pastor Marcie Hodge Hendrick.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

8 from Lexington arrested for sale, delivery of meth

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Eight individuals from Lexington have been arrested following an investigation into the sale and delivery of methamphetamine. According to the Lexington Police Department, the arrests come after their Narcotic Investigators launched an investigation into the illegal activity in early 2022. The investigation resulted in the indictment...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Howard White

Howard White was born April 20, 1953 to the late James and Josie White in Somerville, Tennessee. He departed his life at his home on October 7, 2022. Howard retired from Walmart after 28 years of service as a manager. After retirement, he loved to do woodwork and craft until his health failed.
SOMERVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Lyndon “Gerry” Harrison

Lyndon “Gerry” Harrison, age 77, passed away after a long illness at the West Tennessee Healthcare -Dyersburg Campus on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Gerry was born in Tigrett, TN on September 3, 1945, to the late...
FRIENDSHIP, TN
WBBJ

Man wanted after assault case leads to false barricade in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man involved in an assault case that sparked a heavy law enforcement response Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, an arrest warrant has been issued for 55-year-old Billy Spencer on charges of domestic assault, assault, elder abuse and interference of an emergency call.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee announces $100M crime intervention initiative

JACKSON,Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee’s announcement comes as an initiative to curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. “Local law enforcement at times need help a lot of technology that’s coming down the pipe in the last 5 to 10 years, especially rural departments that technology is unaffordable at times,” says Milan Police Department Chief Bobby Sellers.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

California man charged with arson in Benton County house fire

HOLLADAY, Tenn. — A California man has been arrested for arson following a house fire in Benton County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, their agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fire on Tuesday, October 11. The TBI says the fire occurred at...
BENTON COUNTY, TN

