Toutle, WA

Pirates Drop Key League Matchup to Toutle

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Kendall Humphrey hits from long range during Adna's sweep of Napavine on Sept. 27.

Making some uncharacteristic mistakes on the road at Toutle Lake, the Adna volleyball team fell in four sets to the hometown Ducks, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21.

Kendall Humphrey had 14 kills and 13 digs to lead the Pirates, with Gaby Guarding adding seven kills and 13 assists, and Natalie Humphey playing some strong defense with 10 digs. Charissa Schierman also added four kills and three stuff blocks at the net.

But those errors kept racking up, and the Pirates couldn’t overcome their mistake in a key league defeat on the road.

“We made quite a few unforced errors tonight, errors that we typically don’t make,” Pirates coach Wendie Dotson said. “Which in turn had us playing catch-up and made us not as aggressive as we normally are. We need to refocus and get back to work for a match with Napavine on Thursday.”

The Pirates take on the Tigers back at home on Thursday in another league matchup that could help determine seeding for the district tournament.

