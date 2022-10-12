ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

NBC San Diego

Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers

Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
SILVER PEAK, NV
NBC San Diego

China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
BUSINESS
AFP

Ex-PM Khan says Pakistan by-election 'a referendum' on his popularity

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is a candidate for seven of eight national assembly seats up for grabs in a key by-election Sunday, a vote he says is "a referendum" on his popularity. It is rare, however, for a candidate to stand for as many seats as Khan is doing Sunday, and his disruptive move is clearly to gauge his popularity.
MIDDLE EAST
#Economics#Economy#Economic Sanctions#Youth Unemployment#Protest#Kurdish#Iranian
NBC San Diego

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump for Testimony on Capitol Attack

The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming...
WASHINGTON, DC

