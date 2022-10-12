Read full article on original website
Treasury's Yellen Says Russia's War Has Weakened Its Economy ‘for Years to Come'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia's economy is projected to contract "this year and the next" due to historic sanctions. Russia's GDP is expected to contract by 6.2% this year and 4.1% in 2023. The Russian military has had to rely on Iran and North Korea for military gear amid...
Biden Administration Asked Saudi Arabia to Postpone OPEC Decision by a Month, Saudis Say
The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC, to delay its decision on oil output by a month, the kingdom said in a statement. Notably, Biden's request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections. In a statement, the Saudi government...
Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
Officials say the death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey has risen to at least 28 people and rescue efforts continue as a fire burns in the mine
Globally Critical Chip Firm Tells U.S. Staff to Stop Servicing China Customers After Biden Export Curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
House Jan. 6 Committee Presents New Evidence About Plot to Overturn 2020 Election, Subpoenas Trump
This was CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. [The hearing and stream have ended. Read more of CNBC's coverage of the hearing here.]. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot took a broader look Thursday at the...
Ex-PM Khan says Pakistan by-election 'a referendum' on his popularity
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is a candidate for seven of eight national assembly seats up for grabs in a key by-election Sunday, a vote he says is "a referendum" on his popularity. It is rare, however, for a candidate to stand for as many seats as Khan is doing Sunday, and his disruptive move is clearly to gauge his popularity.
Hong Kong, Japan Stocks Up More Than 3%, Asia Markets Gain After Wall Street's Rally
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong inflation report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 3.46% higher, while the Topix gained 2.69%. Japan's yen plunged to its lowest levels...
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump for Testimony on Capitol Attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming...
The top 5 safest, healthiest countries for female digital nomads
More women are becoming digital nomads. Picking the right destination can be overwhelming. When it comes to health and safety, here's what to know.
